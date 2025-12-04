EDANA: European Commission Imposes Registration On Imports Of PET Spunbond From China

BRUSSELS, Belgium — December 4, 2025 — On 15 September 2025, the European Commission opened an Anti-dumping (AD) investigation into imports of PET spunbond from China following a complaint by the EU industry (AD738).

On 2 December 2025, the Commission made imports of PET spunbond from China subject to registration. This is an important milestone in the proceedings.

It means that as of 3 December 2025 all users must register their imports with the customs authorities who are carefully monitoring the import flows from now on.

Having made those imports subject to registration allows the Commission to impose definitive AD duties with retroactive effect.

The EU industry welcomes this step and thanks the European Commission for its efforts to re-establish a level playing field on the EU market.

Please contact Jacques. Prigneaux at edana.org

Posted: December 4, 2025

Source: EDANA