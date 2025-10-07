Sunbrella® Horizon® Marine Vinyl Collection Expands With 14 New Skus, Including Leather-Grain Texture

BURLINGTON, N.C. — October 7, 2025 — Sunbrella® today announced the expansion of its Sunbrella® Horizon® marine vinyl collection with 14 new SKUs, including the new Tuscano leather-grain texture. Horizon marine vinyl offers industry-leading protection against microbial pinking along with highly UV-stable pigments for protection against fading, all backed by the comprehensive Sunbrella warranty. It also offers lasting performance with easy cleanability, four-way stretch allowing seats to hold their shape, and resistance to cold-cracking.

The new Tuscano texture is available in two neutral leather-grain colorways, Cognac and Cedar. Like the entire Sunbrella Horizon lineup, the versatile Tuscano texture can be used for a variety of marine applications, including passenger seating, captain’s chairs, and sun pads. Whether used for a larger application or a subtle accent, the texture elevates boat seating without compromising performance on the water.

In addition to the new Tuscano texture in 2 colorways, Sunbrella is introducing 12 colors in existing textures including a variety of neutrals, marine inspired blues and deep hues. New styles in existing textures include:

Capriccio: A lightly pebbled texture now available in Bordeaux, Biscuit, Sandstone, Putty, Fog, Hazy Blue, Harbor Mist, Indigo, Lagoon.

Sorrento: One of the newest textures offering a dual-emboss multi-dimension woven effect is now available in Indigo.

Textil: An elevated linen appearance now available in Storm and Black.

“We’re excited to continue to expand our Sunbrella Horizon line with these new textures and colors that were developed with feedback from customers to meet the needs of the marine market,” said Charlie Withers, general manager, Shade and Marine at Sunbrella. “For over 60 years, Sunbrella has been at the forefront of material innovation, and the new Tuscano texture and neutral colorways advance this commitment as we deliver an expanded collection of premium materials for marine applications.”

These additions expand the Horizon collection to 47 fade-resistant colorways across four textures. The new colorways and textures will be available to OEMs starting October 7, 2026 and to fabricators and consumers early January 2026.

Sunbrella Horizon will be showcased at Booth #3-1904 at the International Boat Builders’ Exhibition & Conference (IBEX) taking place October 7–9, 2025 at the Tampa Convention Center. For more information on Sunbrella Horizon, please visit sunbrella.com/horizon.

Posted: October 7, 2025

Source: Sunbrella