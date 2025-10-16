RISE® 2025 Showcases Breakthrough Technologies And Sustainability Insights Driving The Future Of Nonwovens

CARY, N.C. — October 16, 2025 — Industry innovators, technology scouts, and business leaders gathered in Raleigh, North Carolina, for the RISE® (Research, Innovation & Science for Engineered Fabrics) Conference, co-hosted by INDA and The Nonwovens Institute (NWI) at North Carolina State University. The event, held October 14–15 at the McKimmon Center, featured cutting-edge advancements, graduate research, and forward-looking discussions shaping the sustainable future of nonwoven materials.

2025 RISE® Innovation Award

The RISE® Innovation Award honors technical breakthroughs that advance nonwoven science and engineering toward commercialization.

The 2025 RISE® Innovation Award winner is Keel Labs for their Kelsun® fiber.

Kelsun® fiber by Keel Labs

KelsunⓇ fiber, developed by Keel Labs, is the world’s first high-performance seaweed-based fiber. Plastic-free and tree-free; the combined properties of KelsunⓇ allow it to outperform all other fibers without shedding harmful microplastics. This breakthrough material brings extreme softness, high absorptivity, inherent flame resistant and antimicrobial properties, in addition to unmatched biodegradability. Engineered to integrate into existing nonwoven manufacturing, KelsunⓇ fiber delivers a revolutionary material that combines performance with sustainability for next-generation consumer and industrial products.

The RISE Innovation Award finalists exemplified innovation, sustainability, and impact and included:

EsterCycle by EsterCycle, LLC

A low-cost, low-emissions chemical recycling technology capable of safely processing biohazard-contaminated PPE and mixed polyester nonwovens, returning valuable material back into the supply chain. Fentanyl Detection Wipe by Rockline Industries

A groundbreaking wipe that rapidly changes color upon contact with trace amounts of fentanyl, giving first responders and law enforcement a safe, fast, and reliable tool to identify dangerous opioids in the field.

Hempitecture, Inc. earned the 2024 RISE Innovation Award for its PlantPanel™, a 100% biobased rigid insulation material combining thermal efficiency, acoustic performance, and sustainability in a single, easy-to-install product.

RISE® 2025 Event Highlights

RISE delivered a forward-looking program centered on sustainability and innovation, featuring sessions on bio-based materials, circular economy strategies, renewable carbon, green chemistry, advanced recycling, and microplastics mitigation—along with trade, tariff, and policy updates shaping the industry’s future.

Keynote Presentations

Renewable carbon and green chemistry were featured in two keynote presentations from Lars Börger, PhD, CEO, nova-Institute GmbH and John Warner, PhD, CEO & CTO, The Technology Greenhouse. Dr. Börger demonstrated how molecular-level design decisions can accelerate circularity and renewable innovation in materials manufacturing. Dr. Warner highlighted how a renewable carbon economy can drive innovation, efficiency, and climate goals across the nonwovens and textiles industries.

“RISE continues to spotlight the technologies that are redefining what’s possible in nonwovens,” said Matt O’Sickey, PhD, INDA’s Director of Education & Technical Affairs. “From renewable carbon and green chemistry to next-generation fibers and recycling innovations, this year’s conference showcased the kind of collaboration and creativity that will shape a more sustainable future for our industry.”

Graduate Research Posters

More than 20 graduate students from leading universities showcased their scalable, research-backed technologies, sharing insights and potential applications with industry experts and investors.

Networking & Engagement

RISE® 2025 fostered exceptional networking and collaboration through:

A charity golf tournament supporting graduate student travel to INDA events

Tabletop exhibits highlighting cutting-edge materials and technologies

A tour of The Nonwovens Institute’s $65+ million pilot lines and analytical labs

A lively reception at the McKimmon Center

Over 30 graduate research posters presented by the next generation of nonwoven scientists

Looking Ahead: RISE® 2026

Mark your calendars for RISE® 2026, returning to the McKimmon Center in Raleigh, NC, August 25–26, 2026, for another year of transformative insights, collaborative networking, and technologies driving the nonwoven industry forward.

Posted: October 16, 2025

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry