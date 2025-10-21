German Automotive Interior Provider Eissmann, Plants In Alabama And Michigan Saved

ZUG, Switzerland — October 16, 2025 — The German Eissmann Group from Bad Urach near Stuttgart in Germany, which has plants in Port Huron and Pell City in the US states of Michigan and Alabama, has a new, secure future.

The full-service provider of particularly high-quality interior solutions for premium automobiles has been taken over by Axent Capital Partners AG, Zug/Switzerland. The takeover has eliminated the insolvency of the company’s domestic operating units.

The foreign subsidiaries, in addition to those in the USA, with further plants in Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary and Mexico, were not affected by the insolvency of the German Eissmann company and its domestic subsidiaries.

Under the leadership of Axent Capital Partners, around 3,200 of the group’s 5,000 jobs will initially be retained, including a good 600 at the two plants in the USA. In future, business volume and employment are expected to grow again, particularly with products for high-quality cars from US manufacturers. The Eissmann Group will continue to be supported by luxury car manufacturers.

Specifically, the takeover consists of the acquisition of the assets of Eissmann Automotive Deutschland GmbH, Bad Urach, which filed for insolvency in March 2024, as well as the acquisition of shares in the foreign subsidiaries. The assets were transferred to the new Eissmann Deutschland GmbH, in which Axent Capital Partners holds all shares. Tobias Hundertmark and Dr Sebastian Knappe manage Axent Capital Partners, with Hundertmark as Chairman of the Board of Directors. In addition to a well-coordinated management team, the Axent partners have extensive experience in operational management and the structuring and implementation of corporate investments.

Eissmann has a leading global market position in interior fittings for premium vehicles. It supplies almost all luxury car brands, from Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti and Aston Martin to Porsche and the high-end vehicles from Mercedes, BMW and Audi. The group’s core competence lies in the first-class manufacture of high-quality leather and textile materials for seat upholstery and interior elements such as gear knobs, storage compartments, armrests, etc. According to Axent Capital Partners, the importance of vehicle interior fittings will increase, particularly in view of the prospect of autonomous driving. The Eissmann Group’s annual turnover is expected to rise from €320 million to €400-450 million in three years.

Posted: October 21, 2025

Source: Axent Capital Partners AG