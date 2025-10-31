Fire-Dex To Launch First-Ever Fire Investigation PPE

MEDINA, Ohio — October 29, 2025 — Fire investigators have long worked in a gray area of protection where full structural turnouts are overkill, but single-layer garments may not cover every single hazard they encounter. For decades, there hasn’t been gear built for the unique demands of post-fire scenes. But that’s about to change.

Fire-Dex, a global supplier of PPE for first responders, announced today that it is launching its new Fire Investigation PPE, the first protective ensemble designed specifically for fire investigators.

The patent-pending Fire Investigation PPE bridges the long-standing gap between heavy turnouts and imperfect alternatives by balancing protection, mobility and breathability in a way that finally gives fire investigators the right tool for the right job.

Built on Real Feedback

Most fire investigators are forced to wear gear made for the wrong environment. Fire-Dex, as part of its long-standing commitment to maximizing first responder safety through game-changing innovations, worked with some of the top fire investigators across the country to design gear from the ground up that doesn’t compromise.

Fire investigators asked for waterproofing, but not so much that the garment isn’t breathable. They asked for a solution that would help them stay cool during hot summer months. They asked for features that would give them easy access to the unique tools they use. The result? Purpose-built gear for fire investigators.

Fire-Dex built gear that moves like fire investigators move, protects where they need it most, limits the risk of heat stress on hot days and won’t weigh them down during long hours on a difficult scene.

“Everything we design at Fire-Dex is designed to help first responders be at their best,” said Todd Herring, Vice President, Product Innovation and Strategy at Fire-Dex. “Being at your best means that you are protected but free to do the work you need to do. For years, Fire-Dex has been at the forefront of PPE fit and function, innovating with unique patterns, radically redesigned garments and utilizing the latest in material science. We brought all that to this PPE to finally give fire investigators the gear they’ve been asking for.”

The Fire Investigation PPE rethinks what protective gear should actually do to make every investigation scene more manageable. This led Fire-Dex to incorporate key features like:

Smart waterproofing covers specific areas to provide protection where it’s needed and enhanced breathability where it’s not.

covers specific areas to provide protection where it’s needed and enhanced breathability where it’s not. Integrated knee pads for long stretches spent kneeling and climbing.

pads for long stretches spent kneeling and climbing. Strategic venting panels , based on the same patent-pending technology found in Fire-Dex’s AeroFlex® turnouts, supercharge the garment’s breathability while still blocking particulates.

, based on the same patent-pending technology found in Fire-Dex’s AeroFlex® turnouts, supercharge the garment’s breathability while still blocking particulates. Pass-Through pockets for easy access to firearms, ID or any other tools fire investigators need to carry or display.

for easy access to firearms, ID or any other tools fire investigators need to carry or display. Phone Storage in a specialized waterproof pocket for easy, protected access.

Behind each of these accommodations is TECGEN51® fabric, Fire-Dex’s proven alternative PPE fabric that has been trusted by tens of thousands of first responders across the country for nearly two decades, and is exclusive to Fire-Dex. Lightweight, durable and breathable, it’s the backbone of the new Fire Investigation PPE.

Why It Matters Now

There are many pitfalls in a post-fire environment: sharp debris, soggy ashes, structural instability and hidden contaminants are present at nearly every scene. Fire-Dex acknowledged that reality and delivered a solution that finally aligns with both safety standards and the practical work of fire investigation.

The Fire Investigation PPE is also part of a larger non-structural PPE ecosystem. Paired with Dex-Rescue Gloves, FDXL90 Boots and particulate-blocking hoods from Fire-Dex, investigators can step into a scene with an integrated, lightweight ensemble designed to keep them safe, comfortable and focused on the task at hand.

Another first-of-its-kind innovation in fire gear from the fastest-growing manufacturer of head-to-toe PPE, the Fire Investigation PPE is now available for purchase by requesting a quote to be connected to a Fire-Dex distributor.

Source: Fire-Dex