ororo Heated Apparel Partners With Minnesota Wild National Hockey League Team As Official Heated Apparel Partner

LAS VEGAS — September 10, 2025 — ororo®, the most trusted heated apparel brand on the market rooted in bringing premium, timeless, and cost-effective heated gear, is celebrating five years of being partnered with the Minnesota Wild National Hockey League (NHL) team as the organization’s Official Heated Apparel Partner. Over the past five years, ororo has supported Minnesota Wild staff and fans by keeping them toasty with reliable and innovative heated apparel.

“ororo has been a tremendous team partner since 2021, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership as we get ready to start our 25th anniversary season,” said Carin Anderson, Minnesota Wild Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnership and Retail Management.

Awarded to Minnesota in 1997, the Minnesota Wild NHL team debuted during the 2000 season. Since its first season, the team has made 14 playoff appearances, including the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. This season, ororo will continue to support the Wild and their fans with rechargeable heated apparel to keep both athletes and fans toasty.

“We love keeping Wild fans, and all hockey fans, toasty with our heated apparel! Hockey families and fans know staying warm during rink time makes practices, games, and tournaments that much better, and we want to continue to bring our unmatched collection of jackets, vests, and accessories to the Wild,” said Jay Sinclair, ororo Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “We’re excited to be supporting the Wild for the fifth year in a row and to get fans prepared for the hockey season ahead.”

This winter ororo will continue to sponsor the Minnesota Wild’s Winter Coat Drive to collect gently used winter coats for children and families in the Twin Cities area.

“At ororo, we always make giving back to our communities a priority,” said ororo CEO Mark H. “We have loved supporting the Minnesota Wild’s Winter Coat Drive over the past four years, and we are looking forward to supporting it again this year. Feeling comfortable, whether you are indoors or outdoors, can give you a sense of confidence and freedom, and we know how important this is to our customers and communities across the country. We hope our heated apparel can help provide this same toasty feeling to families in the Twin Cities area again this year.”

Posted: September 10, 2025

Source: ororo Heated Apparel