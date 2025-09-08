INDA Announces Finalists For The 2025 RISE® Innovation Award: RISE® Technology Conference Set For October 14–15 In Raleigh, N.C.

CARY, N.C. — September 8, 2025 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, is pleased to announce the three finalists for the 2025 RISE® Innovation Award. A highlight of the RISE® (Research, Innovation & Science for Engineered Fabrics) Technology Conference, this award recognizes groundbreaking nonwoven-based innovations with the potential to advance the industry.

The 2025 RISE® Technology Conference will take place October 14–15 at the McKimmon Center, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC.

Technology scouts, product developers, and business leaders from across the nonwovens value chain will gather to discover the latest research, connect with thought leaders, and see first-hand the technologies competing for the award.

The three finalists will present their groundbreaking technologies to conference participants on Tuesday afternoon, October 14. The winner of the 2025 RISE® Innovation Award will be announced on Wednesday afternoon, October 15.

Meet the 2025 Award Finalists

EsterCycle by EsterCycle

Hospitals and laboratories generate enormous amounts of PPE nonwoven plastic waste, most of which is incinerated. Polyethylene terephthalate is used extensively in nonwovens, and there is significant interest in using biobased polyesters such as polylactic acid and polyhydroxyalkanoates to reduce the footprint of these essential materials. EsterCycle is a low cost and emissions chemical recycling technology that can handle biohazard contamination and break down mixed polyester nonwovens for circulation back into the supply chain.

Kelsun® fiber by Keel Labs

KelsunⓇ fiber, developed by Keel Labs, is the world’s first high-performance seaweed-based fiber. Plastic-free and tree-free; the combined properties of KelsunⓇ allow it to outperform all other fibers without shedding harmful microplastics. This breakthrough material brings extreme softness, high absorptivity, inherent flame resistant and antimicrobial properties, in addition to unmatched biodegradability. Engineered to integrate into existing nonwoven manufacturing, KelsunⓇ fiber delivers a revolutionary material that combines performance with sustainability for next-generation consumer and industrial products.

Fentanyl Detection by Rockline Industries

Rockline Industries has developed a revolutionary fentanyl detection wipe that rapidly changes color from orangish to deep red upon contact with miniscule levels of fentanyl, enabling first responders, law enforcement, and others to identify the presence of toxic opioids safely. The wipe contains a novel formula with color indicators and a specific starch bound to viscose fibers, ensuring the reaction occurs on the wipe itself. Tested successfully with pharmaceutical and street-grade fentanyl and other dangerous opioids at various U.S. labs and police departments. The single-use sachet offers a convenient presumptive test with broad applications including military, airports, schools, and penitentiaries, with ongoing patent filings and potential for detecting other dangerous opioids.

The RISE® Innovation Award recognizes innovation in areas that use nonwovens or engineered fabrics in a way that is technically sophisticated, creative, unique, and feasible, and that demonstrates potential to positively impact the nonwovens industry.

2024 RISE® Innovation Award Winner

The 2024 RISE Innovation Award winner was PlantPanel™ X by Hempitecture Inc. PlantPanel X is a rigid continuous insulation material used in exterior above-ground applications. With an R Value of R3.25 per inch, PlantPanel adds to thermal and acoustic comfort and performance. Engineered with a density to resist compression and deflection, PlantPanel is used in split-insulation wall and roof assemblies with either a rain screen cladding or roofing material, depending on the application. With 100% biobased and recycled content, PlantPanel is a sustainable, low carbon continuous insulation solution that’s easy to install and safe to handle.

For more information or to register for the RISE® Technology Conference 2025, visit www.riseconf.net

