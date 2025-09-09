Hologenix Brings Company’s First DTC Product To International Market, Exhibiting At Health Optimization Summit

LOS ANGELES — September 9, 2025 — Hologenix, the pioneer in infrared textile innovation and the company behind CELLIANT®, will be attending the Health Optimisation Summit in London on September 13 and 14. Seth Casden, CEO and co-founder of Hologenix, will be in attendance at The Summit to showcase the company’s new Infrared Dream Pillow Powered by CELLIANT, which marks its international debut, and to meet with potential partners.

The Infrared Dream Pillow uses CELLIANT’s proprietary infrared (IR) technology to promote thermoregulation, improve local circulation, and increase cellular oxygenation, to help you wake up feeling more rested, restored, and energized. CELLIANT has been an innovator in the infrared technology space for decades, but the Infrared Dream Pillow is the first time the team has launched its in-house product. The pillow debuted in May and was met with resounding enthusiasm, which has led Hologenix to expand into the United Kingdom (UK) market.

“When I first started CELLIANT, my intention was always to help as many people live their healthiest and happiest lives,” said Seth Casden, CEO and co-founder of Hologenix. “Infrared has such incredible benefits, and one day, I hope it’s a part of everyone’s routine.

“We’re always expanding our offerings and identifying new partners — the Dream Pillow is our latest product to bring IR technology to consumers. We’re thrilled to be attending the Health Optimization Summit in London this fall and hope to meet other like-minded companies and retailers, as well as attendees who want to learn more about the power of infrared.”

Many well-respected brands have incorporated CELLIANT into their product lines, and the company looks forward to exploring new opportunities at the show. Hologenix has worked seamlessly with European companies like BLACKROLL, Centa-Star, Decathlon and DAGi, and knows the international market well.

Posted: September 9, 2025

Source: Hologenix, LLC