EDANA OUTLOOK™ 2025: The Chain Bridge

BRUSSELS — September 9, 2025 — Before Széchenyi’s Chain Bridge opened in 1849, there were two cities on the Danube: Buda and Pest. For much of the year, the great river was a barrier that kept people, businesses, and ideas apart. The bridge changed everything. It physically connected the two sides to create something new and stronger: Budapest.

EDANA’s OUTLOOK™ conference serves the same purpose. It connects not two, but multiple sides of the industry, bringing together professionals across the absorbent hygiene and wipes sectors.

With more than 400 participants already confirmed from 173 companies, the event is set to be a unique platform for networking and business development. Alongside 18 exhibitors — with only two exhibition spaces still available — delegates will also benefit from 23 dedicated meeting rooms, creating the perfect setting for more private and focused discussions with clients and suppliers.

This year’s OUTLOOK program brings together 20 international speakers, two evening cocktail receptions, and plenty of opportunities to connect with peers from across the sector.

The agenda features three keynote addresses: Ambassador Ivo H. Daalder will reflect on shifting global alliances and their impact on international business; McKinsey & Company will present the latest insights into grocery retail trends and consumer behaviour; and Roover Consulting will explore how artificial intelligence can be applied to innovation and product development.

Alongside these highlights, the conference will cover market developments, sustainability, financing opportunities, and consumer dynamics in absorbent hygiene products and wipes.

Only two weeks to go! This is the final call for professionals who want to be in the room where the future of absorbent hygiene products and wipes is shaped. One trip, three days, and the opportunity to meet the entire industry in a single place, saving countless future business trips!

Posted: September 9, 2025

Source: EDANA