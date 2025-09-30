EDANA OUTLOOK™ 2025: Charting A Sustainable And Innovative Future For The Nonwovens Industry

BUDAPEST, Hungary — September 30, 2025 — EDANA concluded its flagship event, OUTLOOK™ 2025, last week, marking it as a major success and addressing the biggest questions facing the industry.

The three-day conference highlighted the urgent need for a unified approach to sustainability, regulation, and innovation in the absorbent hygiene and wipes sectors.

OUTLOOK conference always serves as a critical hub for dialogue, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and policy experts. This year’s conversations consistently centered on how to turn today’s challenges into tomorrow’s opportunities.

A World in Flux: Global Insights and Market Realities

The event kicked off with a powerful keynote from Ambassador Ivo H. Daalder, who offered a big-picture view of how global alliances and economic policies are reshaping trade and market opportunities. This strategic perspective set the stage for a deeper dive into the industry’s specific challenges.

Experts from around the world shared insights on the absorbent hygiene product (AHP) markets, particularly in developing countries, where local players are thriving by embracing agility and sustainability. A separate session focused on the wipes sector, where speakers from Water UK, Euromonitor International, and Suominen Corporation underscored that collaboration, innovation, and credible claims are key to a sustainable future for the category.

Sustainability in the Spotlight

Throughout the conference, sustainability was less of a buzzword and more of a central theme. Sessions provided practical guidance on navigating the EU’s Green Deal and securing funding for projects. A session on Green Claims in Practice was particularly vital, with representatives from the European Environmental Bureau, the TIC Council, and the European Advertising Standards Alliance offering clear advice on how to build consumer trust and avoid greenwashing.

Innovation was also on full display, with HIRO Technologies’ groundbreaking MycoDigestible™ diaper capturing attention. The product, which uses plastic-eating fungi to safely break down diapers, offered a glimpse into how biotechnology could create truly circular solutions.

Looking Ahead: AI and the Future of Nonwovens

The discussions also reached beyond today’s challenges to explore tomorrow’s opportunities. A keynote on Day 3 by Roover Consulting addressed the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the industry. The session showcased real-world examples of how AI can boost creativity and accelerate product development, while also addressing the crucial need for responsible implementation.

“OUTLOOK 2025 was a powerful testament to our industry’s resilience and forward-thinking nature,” said Murat Dogru, general manager of EDANA. “The conversations were about leading the change. We saw an industry that is committed to turning regulation into a competitive advantage and using innovation to create a truly sustainable future.”

Networking with Budapest as the backdrop

The value of face-to-face connection was a recurring theme. Beyond the formal sessions, OUTLOOK had many networking events, including a cocktail reception at the stunning Buda Castle. Participants valued the side discussions that happen during the conference: “The presentations are great, but the real magic of OUTLOOK happens in the hallways and at the evening events. This is where you get to meet the relevant people of our industry — and that’s invaluable.”

With a clear path forward and a renewed sense of purpose, OUTLOOK 2025 wrapped up, leaving delegates equipped with the knowledge and connections needed to navigate the evolving landscape. The dates for OUTLOOK 2026 were announced for September 22-24, 2026.

Posted: September 30, 2025

Source: EDANA