AMMA Calls On Congress To Strengthen U.S. Medical Manufacturing And Secure Critical Supply Chains

WASHINGTON, D.C. — September 4, 2025 — The American Medical Manufacturers Association (AMMA) has urged Congress to take decisive action to restore American leadership in critical medical manufacturing. As the nation celebrates new investments in medical, biotech, and pharma production, key vulnerabilities persist, especially for U.S. makers of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies facing unfair global competition.

“Inaction is no longer an option,” said AMMA Executive Director Eric Axel. “America cannot protect its healthcare workers or citizens without a resilient, homegrown manufacturing base for critical supplies. Congress holds one important lever to revitalizing a critical industry.”

AMMA President Dan Izhakyl added, “The challenge to domestic manufacturers is clear. Without durable, bipartisan support from Congress, we risk losing jobs and America’s preparedness, resilience, and national security.”

AMMA released its four immediate priorities to strengthen U.S. medical manufacturing:

Expand Access to Capital for U.S. Manufacturers

The Made in America Manufacturing Finance Act would double the loan limits in SBA’s popular 7(a) and 504 loan programs from $5M to $10M. Raising these caps will give small and mid-sized manufacturers, particularly in critical health sectors, the resources needed to modernize facilities, scale domestic production, and compete globally.

The FY26 HHS appropriations include over $3.2B for the Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Authority (BARDA) and ASPR procurement. This funding includes $10M targeted at advanced manufacturing and industrial base expansion. We must ensure this funding survives conference negotiations and is protected from cuts.

The SNS provisions incentivize manufacturers to build capacity inside the U.S. by supporting construction and renovation. Just as important, restrictions on procurement from foreign adversaries reflect the reality that national security is not just about supplies, but also who controls those supply chains.

Provisions in the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Bill that reinforce Buy American standards should be carried through final passage. When taxpayer dollars are spent, they should support American workers, innovation, and resilience, not subsidize overseas competitors.

AMMA called on Congress to advance these priorities through committee hearings, markups, and final conference. Congress must deliver the policies, certainty, and investment signals America’s innovators and workers need to build a safer, stronger, and more secure medical future.

Posted: September 8, 2025

Source: The American Medical Manufacturers Association (AMMA)