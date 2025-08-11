Yorkshire Textile Manufacturer Appoints Rachel Douglas Phillips As Technical & Sustainability Manager

BRADFORD, England — August 11, 2025 — Think Group, a Yorkshire-based textile manufacturer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rachel Douglas Phillips as Technical & Sustainability Manager.

In her new role, Rachel will lead the development of new products in collaboration with customers and guide businesses on sustainability within the Non-Wovens industry. Alongside this, she will support the manufacturing process by optimising fibre blends and adapting existing products for more technical applications.

Rachel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in textile science and technology. In her previous role as Business Development Manager at NIRI (Nonwovens Innovation and Research Institute), Rachel managed key accounts, including clients listed on the Fortune 500, a reflection of her technical expertise and commercial insight.

This appointment is a key step in Think Group’s aim to develop the next generation of high-performance, sustainable fibre products, helping customers navigate new technologies and emerging scientific advancements.

Rachel comments on her new role: “I’m really excited to join Think Group and contribute to the development of innovative Non-Woven products, as well as being part of new fibre initiatives. It’s a great opportunity to be part of a business that’s committed to sustainability and forward-thinking solutions.”

Think Group’s new technical & sustainability manager is particularly looking forward to being involved in product development from concept through to commercialisation, supporting the sales team to identify new markets, and helping them fully understand the technical capabilities and performance markers of new fibres.

Danny Shortall, Group Sales Director, adds: “Rachel has a proven track record of using her deep technical understanding of Non-Wovens to develop exciting new products. This is a highly specialised skill set, and we believe Rachel can bring a tremendous amount of knowledge, expertise and experience to our group.

Posted: August 11, 2025

Source: Think Group