Oerlikon Textile Inc.: Crimper Repair Workshop Begins Operations

CHARLOTTE,, N.C. — August 14, 2025 — Since the beginning of the year, Oerlikon Textile Inc. has been offering a crimper repair service, making it the company’s first location worldwide to do so. The workshop in Charlotte specializes primarily in Fleissner and Neumag crimpers.

Crimping is one of the most important and demanding steps in the staple fiber process. A uniform and stable crimp is crucial for optimum product quality. This makes it even more important to keep the essential components in good condition and repair them promptly to prevent production downtime.

Competence Center Established

In addition to the right equipment, this precise work also requires appropriate specialist personnel. Oerlikon Textile Inc. has built up a competent team at its Charlotte site, which offers a complete overhaul including pressure roller and chamber repairs, as well as checking the pneumatic, hydraulic, and electrical systems. Each crimper is delivered pre-set and undergoes a thorough test run. These services are, of course, also covered by a warranty. “With this new service, we can work closely with our customers and guarantee the best service with OEM standards and short response times,” says Daniel Möller-Langmaack, Team Leader Service Sales Staple Fiber at Oerlikon Neumag. “This repair center is another important step in helping our customers to be successful and profitable in their business,” adds Tilmann Seidel, Vice President and Head of Customer Services at Oerlikon Neumag.

Posted: August 14, 2025

Source: Barmag – Oerlikon Barmag, Oerlikon Neumag and Oerlikon Nonwoven