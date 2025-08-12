Herculite Achieves 1,000 Days Without A Lost-Time Incident

EMIGSVILLE, PA — August 12, 2025 — Herculite Products Inc., an innovator and manufacturer of high-performance and custom fabrics, is proud to announce that they have reached 1,000 days with zero lost-time incidents (LTI). This achievement highlights Herculite Associates’ commitment and vigilance in making safety a shared responsibility every single day.

Safety is a core value at Herculite, and this milestone demonstrates the hard work and dedication of every team member in upholding the company’s strict safety standards. Reaching 1000 days without a single LTI is a significant achievement, emphasizing Herculite employees’ commitment to safety procedures, continuous training, and shared safety responsibilities.

Herculite President and CEO Peter McKernan said, “This achievement is not about numbers. It’s about people. It’s about the way we look after one another, the pride we take in doing things safely, and the Herculite culture we have built together – it’s who we are. It is one of the many reasons we have been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in PA.”

Herculite associates understand that safety is an ongoing process, not just a final goal. Guided by our volunteer-led Safe Pack safety team, Herculite continues to emphasize the importance of safety at home, at work, and throughout the organization through workplace improvements and increased safety awareness.

Posted: August 12, 2025

Source: Herculite Products Inc.