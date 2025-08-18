Carrington Textiles Expands Military Range With ProTact By Haartz®

ADLINGTON, UK — August 18, 2025 — Global military fabrics manufacturer Carrington Textiles has partnered with Haartz® GmbH to bring the ProTact by Haartz® range of laminated fabrics to Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Following an earlier announcement of the collaboration, this partnership expands Carrington Textiles’ specialist portfolio of defence fabrics with high performance technical laminates designed for military and tactical equipment. Manufactured in Germany by Haartz® GmbH, the ProTact range is engineered to meet the demanding requirements of modern military applications, including rucksacks, load carrying systems, vests and pouches.

The range offers several technical benefits for tactical equipment manufacturers, including:

Laser-cut ready – clean edges, no residue

– clean edges, no residue Reduced fraying – precision layer bonding

– precision layer bonding Superior flexibility – softer feel, more comfortable wear

– softer feel, more comfortable wear CORDURA® Truelock technology – consistent colour, UV fade resistance

– consistent colour, UV fade resistance No delamination – even in extreme conditions

– even in extreme conditions Proven field performance – engineered for reliability under pressure

The initial range includes ProTact G510.1, a 500D/1000D fabric offered in black, coyote brown and the MultiCam® camouflage pattern, and ProTact G55.1, a 500D/500D option available in black, coyote brown and ranger green.

ProTact by Haartz® has already proven itself in the field with advanced durability and protection. The addition of this range complements Carrington Textiles’ existing military fabric offering and further strengthens its position as a trusted supplier to defence forces and tactical equipment manufacturers.

Posted: August 18, 2025

Source: Carrington Textiles