AFFOA To Host 2025 Advanced Functional Fabrics Summit In September

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — August 6, 2025 — Advanced Functional Fabrics of America (AFFOA) is set to host its highly anticipated 2025 Advanced Functional Fabrics Summit on September 23-24 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. The event, regarded as a premier gathering in the textile and technology sectors, will bring together industry leaders, researchers, startups, and government/military officials to network, explore future trends in functional fabrics, and demo the latest fiber and textile innovations.

The two-day Summit will feature keynote addresses from notable experts, including John Kirejczyk, Director of Technology Management & Integration at the US Army Program Executive Office Soldier, who will discuss how fabric technologies can meet key soldier requirements. Additionally, Eric Evans, Director Emeritus of MIT Lincoln Laboratory and AFFOA Board Chair, will share his insights on the evolving landscape of the industrial base for national defense.

A key highlight of the Summit is the highly popular Startup Pitch Competition, which showcases emerging companies with innovative textile solutions in an interactive, fast-paced session. The event will also include an AFFOA Member Spotlight Round, offering members an opportunity to present their capabilities and technologies, catalyzing collaborations.

Panel discussions will focus on digital engineering, advanced manufacturing automation, and education and workforce development, with special presentations focusing on emerging technologies shaping the future of functional textiles. The Summit aims to foster networking and collaboration across sectors and highlight technological advancements in textiles for applications spanning healthcare, defense, aerospace, sports, and consumer goods.

“The 2025 Summit is a pivotal opportunity to unite the brightest minds in textiles and technology,” said AFFOA CEO Sasha Stolyarov, Ph.D. “We are committed to accelerating the development of advanced fabrics that can transform industries and improve everyday life. This event will highlight the innovative work happening across our ecosystem and set the stage for the next wave of breakthroughs.”

While primarily intended for AFFOA members and Government partners, non-members interested in attending can request an invitation at eventhelp@affoa.org.

As the industry continues to evolve, the 2025 AFFOA Summit promises to be a significant event for anyone involved in the development and application of advanced fabrics. Go to https://www.eventcreate.com/e/affoa2025 to learn more and register.

Posted: August 6, 2025

Source: Advanced Functional Fabrics of America (AFFOA)