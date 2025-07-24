Trivantage® Expands Trusted Marine Cover Line With New Fabric

BURLINGTON, N.C. — July 24, 2025 — Trivantage, a one-stop shop for marine fabrics and hardware, has introduced Hydrofend Soft, a new cover fabric designed to protect delicate surfaces in marine and outdoor environments. Building on the trusted performance of the Hydrofend line, this addition combines proven weather defense with the added benefit of a soft knit backing for scratch-resistance.

“Hydrofend Soft is ideal for use on high value, delicate or scratch-sensitive surface items, ” said Keith Purves, Business Development and Product Training Manager at Trivantage. “It’s a great choice for covering antique and competition boats, patio furniture, RV windshields, airplane covers, and more.”

Hydrofend outperforms uncoated fabrics with up to six times greater water resistance, helping to guard against rain, moisture, and the elements. The Soft addition is woven from durable polyester monofilament yarn to provide high tear and tensile strength, engineered to withstand repeated use season after season.

This fabric is backed by a limited 5-year warranty and is now available in Bold Black, Desert Beige, Meteor Grey, and Iron Grey. To learn more about Hydrofend Soft, visit:

https://www.trivantage.com/fabric-marine-hydrofend.

Posted: July 24, 2025

Source: Trivantage