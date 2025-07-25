Barnet Europe Celebrates 50 Years Of Success – Relocation To A Sustainable Future Site Planned

AACHEN, Germany — July 15, 2025 — Barnet Europe is celebrating 50 years of successful business operations this year. The company was founded in 1975 by Bertold Schmid under the name Cherotan Fibers. With its acquisition by the international Barnet Group in 1990 and the rebranding to Barnet Europe in 1995, the foundation was laid for the company’s current position as a leading supplier of technical fibers, yarns, and high-performance recycled textile raw materials.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Markus Wolff of the Aachen Chamber of Industry and Commerce presented a commemorative certificate to Managing Director Bernd Lenzen – in recognition of five decades of entrepreneurial success, continuous transformation, and innovation.

At the same time, Barnet Europe is looking ahead: In the first quarter of 2026, the company will relocate to a new, state-of-the-art site in Eschweiler. This new location will consolidate existing operations from Germany and Belgium under one roof. The facility will not only offer cutting-edge working conditions, but also outstanding sustainability potential and is designed to support continued growth.

“Fifty years of Barnet Europe is not just a moment to reflect, but a strong foundation for the future,” says Managing Director Bernd Lenzen. “With our new location, we’re creating the ideal conditions to drive our development and growth forward in a consistent and sustainable way.”

Barnet Europe

Barnet Europe is part of the internationally active Barnet Group, headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, USA. The company develops and supplies technical yarns fibers, polymers, and sustainable recycled materials for applications in the automotive, construction, paper, textile, and plastics industries. Founded in 1898 in Albany, NY, the Barnet Group is recognized worldwide for reliability, innovation, and sustainable solutions.

Posted: July 25, 2025

Source: Barnet Europe – W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG

