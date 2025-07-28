Aero Tec Laboratories (ATL) Supplies Every World Rally Championship Car Using Equipment Made With Dupont’s Kevlar® EXO™

WILMINGTON, Del. — July 23, 2025 — DuPont and Aero Tec Laboratories (ATL), a supplier of safety fuel systems and flexible fluid containment technology, have announced a new collaboration with World Rally Championship cars. Starting at the WRC Delfi Rally Estonia, every World Rally Championship car will have a crash-resistant fuel bladder made by ATL using Kevlar® EXO™. This upgraded fuel bladder reduces the overall weight of the Safety Fuel Cell by around 20%, increasing performance while prioritizing safety, fuel compatibility and efficiency.

This marks the next step in DuPont and ATL’s partnership to bring innovation to the racing industry. In October 2024, the two companies announced the launch of the crash-resistant fuel bladders in Formula One as they completed testing to meet the stringent FIA safety requirements.

“After DuPont and ATL’s initial success in F1, we’re thrilled to expand our collaboration into the World Rally Championship,” said Jill Clements, DuPont Segment Leader. “Being able to apply our learnings beyond F1 moves us toward reaching our shared goal to further innovate equipment in the racing industry.”

Kevlar® EXO™ is DuPont’s biggest aramid fiber innovation in over 50 years. While first introduced to the life protection market in April 2023, its exceptional balance of flexibility and lightweight strength has led to a number of discoveries and innovative applications including its use for orbital debris protection in satellites and in improving the comfortability of bullet-resistant vests. Now, by using Kevlar® EXO™ material in fuel bladders, World Rally Championship cars will have the ability to reduce weight with an overall increase in safety and reliability.

“The Delfi Rally Estonia will go down in history for Oliver Solberg’s dominant debut victory on his return to top class machinery, but behind the scenes, DuPont and ATL have worked tirelessly to overcome the challenges presented by the introduction of new sustainable fuels in the extreme conditions presented by the World Rally Championship, with a focus on safety and the efficiency of these amazing machines,” said ATL CEO Giles Dawson. “By integrating Kevlar® EXO™ into these reimagined fuel bladders, we’re not just reducing weight—we’re helping teams gain a competitive edge while increasing protection and reliability.”

DuPont and ATL plan to expand their partnership and bring further innovation to the racing industry, exploring new ways to apply learnings from F1 fuel bladders to other motorsport series such as NASCAR, IndyCar and Le Mans.

Posted: July 28, 2025

Source: DuPont Kevlar® EXO™