Trivantage® Introduces Slide-On Wire Components For Shade Canopies

BURLINGTON, N.C. — June 10, 2025 — Trivantage, a one-stop shop for shade solutions, is now offering Infinity Canopy® components, making it quicker and easier than ever to create the perfect shade for customers.

Slide-on wire canopies are a simple and affordable way to incorporate shade into outdoor living spaces, and this collection of components allows for quick adjustments as customers’ needs and tastes change.

“These corrosion-resistant components are made to match, resulting in a polished, professional-looking finished product that will serve your customers well for years to come,” said Keith Purves, Business Development and Product Training Manager at Trivantage. “Plus, they’re simple to use – The fabric panels clip onto the cables, and in just minutes, your customers can change the colors to suit the season or their style.”

Providing structure and movement to fabric panels, these components are a quick fix to creating configurations which offer cool, protective shading on pergolas, free-standing structures or between structures. The line includes slide wire bars, end caps, snap hooks, pulleys, latches, turnbuckles, cable guides, and more.

To learn more about Infinity Canopy slide-on wire components, visit:

https://www.trivantage.com/hardware-slide-on-wire-canopy.

Posted: June 10, 2025

Source: Trivantage