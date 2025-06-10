Technology And Growth Take Center Stage As Fire-Dex Welcomes Ben Pfahl As New CIO

MEDINA, Ohio — June 10, 2025 — Fire-Dex, North America’s fastest-growing manufacturer of head-to-toe PPE for first responders, announces the appointment of Ben Pfahl as its Chief Information Officer (CIO). With this leadership expansion, Fire-Dex is putting weight behind its promise to lead with tech, execute with excellence and grow with intention in shaping the next generation of gear designed to serve those who serve.

As CIO, Pfahl will lead Fire-Dex’s enterprise technology strategy and oversee the Information Technology team as it aims to accelerate digital transformation, enhance data security and ensure seamless integration of business systems across Fire-Dex and its subsidiary Gear Wash.

Pfahl brings over two decades of IT and digital leadership experience, most recently serving as Vice President of IT & Digitalization and Regional CIO – Americas at global automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler Group. During his 21-year tenure, Pfahl led major technology transformation initiatives, implemented enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems such as SAP, and spearheaded cross-regional integration of IT operations across North and South America.

“Ben’s appointment marks an important milestone as Fire-Dex continues to scale its operations and invest in forward-thinking solutions,” said Lauren Burke DeVere, President of Fire-Dex. “His track record of aligning technology with business strategy, leading high-performing teams and driving measurable results will be instrumental as we build the next generation of tools and services for our customers.”

Climbing the Ladder

This leadership addition follows a period of meaningful executive transition at Fire-Dex. Earlier this year, longtime CEO Steve Allison announced his upcoming retirement, with Lauren Burke DeVere set to become CEO in 2026. At the same time, John Karban, current VP of Operations, will step into the role of President, bringing decades of operational expertise to the mix. Together with Pfahl, DeVere and Karban represent the next generation of Fire-Dex leadership that balances continuity, fresh perspective and the addition of a CIO role to accelerate innovation.

“I’m honored to join a mission-driven organization like Fire-Dex, whose values of protection, service and ingenuity strongly resonate with me,” said Pfahl. “I look forward to working alongside the executive team and our dedicated IT professionals to deliver solutions that support our people, partners and customers.”

A Fire Services First

The appointment of a CIO further builds on Fire-Dex’s recent momentum in the digital space, including the launch of its Virtual Sizer. This AI-powered tool is the first to simplify the firefighter gear-fitting process by using a few simple inputs to generate a precise digital profile. For departments and dealers, less fumbling with tape measures and numbers means faster fittings, fewer sizing errors and a better experience for the wearer. Because Fire-Dex believes in tech with a mission: to put confidence in the hands of the people who need it most.

With the CIO role now in place, the company is poised to accelerate this kind of forward-thinking development across the business.

Pfahl holds an MBA from Ashland University and a bachelor’s degree in management information systems and international business from Bowling Green State University. He resides in Medina, Ohio, with his wife and three children, and volunteers as head coach of the Medina High School Girls Rugby Team.

Source: Fire-Dex