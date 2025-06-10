Harper Hygienics Introduces Kindii Dermo Cotton – Gentle Protection For Sensitive Baby Skin

WARSAW— June 10, 2025 — Harper Hygienics is proud to announce the launch of Kindii Dermo Cotton, our newest innovation in baby care designed to support even the most sensitive skin.

Delicate baby skin is particularly vulnerable to irritation, redness, and discomfort. Whether caused by everyday factors like diapers, heat, or sensitivity to external elements, proper care is essential to protect your little one’s skin.

Kindii Dermo Cotton wet wipes are thoughtfully developed to provide gentle yet effective care. Infused with a rich protective formula, they help maintain the skin’s natural balance and provide relief from dryness and irritation:

Phospholipid complex – helps strengthen the skin’s natural protective barrier

Prebiotic – supports a healthy skin microbiome

Panthenol – known for its calming and regenerating properties

Almond oil – moisturizes and soothes sensitive skin

Made from 100% soft cotton, these wipes are exceptionally gentle and skin-friendly — perfect for everyday use, especially for children prone to irritation or allergic reactions.

Kindii Dermo Cotton is a great choice for parents looking for a safe solution to everyday skin care. With our newest wipes, caring for your baby’s skin becomes easier, more effective, and full of comfort.

Posted: June 10, 2025

Source: Harper Hygienics S.A.