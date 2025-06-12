A Continued Glimpse Into The Future Of Composites

JEC World’s Festival of Composites again offered participants an updated view of the industry’s global direction.

By Jim Kaufmann, Contributing Editor

An article published a few years ago in Textile World touted the JEC World expo as a look at the future of composites (See “A Legitimate Glimpse Into The Future Of Composites,” TW, May/June 2023). It was clear after attending JEC World 2025 held at the Paris-Nord Villepinte in Paris that JEC not only continues to provide a glimpse into the future of composite materials, but also remains pound-for-pound one of the best trade shows or events focused on advancing the composites industry as a whole. This year’s edition proved to be another record-breaking affair as more than 1,350 international exhibitors welcomed more than “45,000 professional visits from 94 countries,” according to JEC’s post-show press release.

This year’s “festival of composites,” again featured representation from virtually every aspect of the composites industry’s supply chain with numerous examples of current and future applications on display. The expo floor is laid out like a big city, where main street — or maybe since the event is in Paris, the Champs-Élysées — houses the larger name brands in booths displaying the latest and greatest. However, also similar to a big city, one really must be sure to visit lesser-known boroughs and back streets because that’s where many of the hidden treasures are to be found.

Featured applications this year focused on the automotive industry and as such, general transportation and mobility applications were on display throughout the exhibit halls. In addition, there also were dedicated spaces featuring sporting goods and renewable energy applications, among end uses. As a result, it certainly felt like carbon fiber products and applications dominated the show, but also a solid presence from glass, basalt, polymer-based fibers and natural fibers could be found in a number of booths. Numerous other composite parts, components and applications from battery systems, hydrogen tanks and fiber-based rebar to bicycles, drones, boats, protective gear, and prosthetics were also found across the expo floor.

Previous Innovations Becoming Mainstream

One observation from JEC World emerged after a discussion with Steve Clarke, business development manager and mentor for Woonsocket, R.I.-based FMI Textiles (formerly known as TEAM Inc.) “It’s nice to see that the seeds of several innovative technologies viewed during previous JEC visits are now starting to gain traction and bear fruit,” Clarke offered, and this was evidenced throughout the expo floor. These innovations included continued recycling and sustainability initiatives, the increasing use of natural fibers in varied applications, fiber reinforced composite building materials, and continued advancements in fiber placement and large-scale 3D printing.

While still building support from many U.S.-based companies, sustain-ability, recycling and circularity efforts are now front and center and only continuing to gain in importance in Europe and elsewhere. JEC’s post show press release highlighted the “launch of the European Composites Circular Alliance on March 4th, which has European Commission support. Many strategic partnerships were signed during the expo with converging efforts of all stake holders, heading towards a sustainable future by creating a global statement and a tangible source of inspiration.” The Natural Fibers Village on the expo floor highlighted companies working with bio-based and renewable materials including flax and hemp, and wood fiber composite pieces, along with recyclable resin systems and new product applications.

Fiber reinforced composite building materials could be found throughout the expo hall in varied forms. Composite rebar and grid systems were found at different booths, and, according to Lee Berry — a product consultant for Basalt Uzbekistan, a basalt fiber manufacturer based in Uzbekistan — “Composite rebar, including those produced with basalt, is gaining favor in the building industry as a replacement for traditional steel rebar because it is non-corrosive and doesn’t degrade or rust when used. Composite rebar is significantly lighter in weight and easier to handle than traditional rebar making it much more cost effective to transport and work with on a daily basis.”

Large scale 3D printing technology grows more prevalent and was also on display at several booths in the form of unique furniture pieces, and building models integrating wall structures with complex shapes and inclusions to support a myriad of needs and functionalities.

A Few Of This Year’s Notables

It doesn’t take long for a JEC World attendee, either a first timer or one who has participated multiple times, to realize how directly lives are now influenced by composite technologies and this year’s expo only amplified that growing level of influence. Yes, again there were many examples that provided the feeling of again being able to look at the future from many different directions.

However, politics and the potential for tariffs emanating from the United States were very much on the minds of most attendees and so came to the forefront of many discussions. As a result, “How are you guys planning to address possible tariffs with your customers?” was a question heard repeatedly during the event and in conversations between colleagues and companies up and down the global supply chain. Many in attendance either offered their opinion or simply expressed curiosity, frustration and/or concern about the prospect of tariffs from the United States and its potential effects on future business activities as well as the global economy in general.

Artificial Intelligence & Robotics

Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, modeling and production-enhancing software systems touting improved processing times, and cost savings continued to be of interest. Some examples of these systems could be found employed in various processing technologies, testing systems on display, as well as the improvements in the 3D-printing and fiber-placement systems previously mentioned.

Italy-based Belotti —a manufacturer of three and five-axis computer numerically controlled (CNC) machining centers — used JEC World to introduce a new modular Automatic Riveting Cell (ARC) that may be configured to meet specific customer needs for use in automotive and aerospace composite assemblies.

Georg Sahm GmbH & Co. KG, Germany, introduced its new 460XE winder for composite materials. Mark Easley, sales manager for American Starlinger-Sahm Inc. in Fountain Inn, S.C., offered that “This winder works well with sensitive materials including fiber tapes and multifilament yarns or tows and it can be constructed with add-ons specific to customer needs.”

Germany-based Textechno Herbert Stein GmbH & Co. KG, showcased its FIMA Bond system, which previously won the JEC World Innovation Award. “The FIMA Bond system is used to accurately prepare and measure the adhesion of fibers to a matrix or resin system, which is needed by engineers and designers to develop consistent composite applications,” said Mark Reese, president of Spartanburg, S.C.-based Measured Solutions, the Textechno representative in North America. Among other technologies on display in Textechno’s booth was its RovingTest, a modular system that can be configured to a customer’s specifications for accurately measuring the processing properties of rovings.

A variety of enhanced resin systems and varied chemistries were prominent throughout the exhibit hall. Several touted their environmental friendliness, sustainability and recyclability enhancements while others offered increased performance in numerous ways. One resin system getting a lot of attention was Stamford, Conn.-based Hexcel Corp.’s M949, a new iteration of prepreg chemistry targeted for use in automotive applications where cosmetics are highly desired such as woven carbon panel composites with a glossy finish found on many high-performance vehicle parts in the transportation sector, for example. Racing vehicles and prototypes for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles immediately come to mind as an application for this technology.

“M949 is a toughened epoxy resin with a higher glass transition temperature that provides better part toughness,” noted Austin Conner, a sales engineer at Hexcel. “It also has a useable shelf life of 21 weeks at room temperature and as such, does not have to be kept in a freezer, which is very appealing to our customers. And the enhanced chemistries provide better cosmetics on the cured part, ideal for applications requiring a clean surface finish.”

Innovation Awards

JEC World again presented its Innovation Awards for “cutting-edge, creative projects which demonstrate the full potential of composite materials.” Several deserving products, projects and technologies were announced from a list of this year’s finalists. For a look at all of the JEC World 2025 Innovation Award winners, visit jec-world.events/program/innovation-awards.

After attending a number of different trade shows and expos, one begins to identify characteristics that in general make a good event or not. This year’s iteration of JEC World was indeed a well-run event as appreciated by many in attendance. Lauren Hickey, global market manager for Cincinnati-based Michelman, a manufacturer of water-based coatings and surface modifiers, reported that: “JEC World has been a good show for us. It’s unique in that it provides the opportunity to meet with customers from all over the world and gain unique global perspectives in one event.”

Sahm’s Easley added that JEC World is a “great show for us to help grow our global presence due to the number and variety of existing and potential customers that attend.” Measured Solutions’ Reese, when asked about his impression of JEC World suggested simply: “You know, I’ve been coming to JEC for years and truly don’t understand why more people from the United States don’t attend this event. I feel like if you’re active in the composites field, you have to be at JEC. You don’t have to attend every year, but you do have to attend. JEC continues to be the biggest, best and most influential gathering for the composites industry. It really is a fantastic event and some-how, they just keep making it better!”

Could not agree more, and yes, it really is a festival of composites.

The JEC World 2026 will return to the Paris-Nord Villepinte in Paris March 10-12, 2026.

2025 Quarterly Issue II