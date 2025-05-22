Trivantage® Launches Revamped GORE® TENARA® Thread For High-Speed Sewing

BURLINGTON, N.C. — May 22, 2025 — Trivantage, a one-stop shop for marine trim and hardware, has introduced a new version of GORE TENARA sewing thread which is optimized for high-speed sewing. The 3-ply, expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) thread offers a simple switch from polyester or competitive PTFE threads, requiring little to no machine adjustments.

“The unique construction of GORE TENARA sewing thread extends the life of seams and ultimately the products in which it is used,” said Keith Purves, Business Development and Product Manager at Trivantage. “Plus, it’s easy to work with – simply put it on your machine and you’re ready to sew!”

Designed for marine applications, this thread offers excellent UV and weather resistance and will not lose strength when wet or deteriorate in sun, salt water, or wind. Its durability and non-wicking properties make it an ideal choice for sails, covers, cushions, upholstery, heavy clear vinyl, zippers, and more.

GORE TENARA thread is made with thermoplastic polymers which provide the break strength of 2000-denier threads while yielding 7% more thread per spool. With high elongation and improved stretch characteristics, this thread sews like polyester with a soft and flexible feel.

Other notable attributes include:

Strong colorfastness

Hydrophobic and non-wicking

Outstanding loop strength

Chemical- and temperature-resistant

Limited lifetime warranty, including labor

While many threads are sold by the pound, GORE TENARA thread is sold by the spool, and it can take 1.2 to 1.3 pounds of other threads to achieve the same yield as a 1-pound spool of GORE TENARA thread. Color options include black, natural white, and clear in half-pound and 1-pound quantities. To learn more about GORE TENARA sewing thread, visit:

https://www.trivantage.com/trim-cord-thread-bobbins-gore-tenara.

Posted: May 22, 2025

Source: Trivantage