2025 INDA Supply Report Shows North American Nonwovens Industry’s Continued Growth With A Focus On Sustainability

CARY, N.C. — May 20, 2025 — The 12th annual North American Nonwovens Supply Report, released today by INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, reveals continued growth and strategic transformation within the North American nonwovens industry.

For the second consecutive year, North American capacity continued to increase by over 100,000 metric tons, reaching 5.730 million metric tons in 2024, according to the report based on producer surveys and interviews.

Investments across all processing methods and diverse end-use sectors drove this expansion, according to the INDA findings. Production output continues to shift and slowed in 2024. The larger machine installations coming online promise future efficiency and capacity improvements.

The noteworthy trend is the installation of several new production lines, primarily in long-life sectors. This shift underscores the industry’s proactive efforts to achieve sustainability goals and reduce environmental impact.

Report Based on Producer Input

The annual INDA report delivers data to support industry growth and strategic planning, offering a detailed analysis of capacity, production, operating rates, and regional trade across North America, including Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Driven by extensive research, including producer surveys and in-depth interviews with industry leaders, the report provides a comprehensive picture of the nonwoven materials landscape, covering composites, roll and finished goods.

“As part of INDA’s role to be the industry’s trusted data source, this report offers valuable insights for benchmarking, strategic planning, and decision-making,” said Tony Fragnito, INDA president and CEO. “This year’s findings highlight a resilient industry expanding capacity with ongoing investments across all regions and sectors, a strategic shift toward sustainable, long-life products, and a commitment to innovation and meeting rising demand across North America.”

The entire report is provided free of charge to producers who provided information. The Executive Summary from the annual Supply Reports, the quarterly INDA Market Pulse, and the monthly Price Trends Summary are provided to INDA members on a complimentary basis as part of their membership. The data gathered for this annual report is a springboard for the biennial Global Nonwoven Markets Report, published in November 2024.

“INDA is committed to continuing to improve the quality of our data and industry insights, and the ongoing strong participation from suppliers makes that possible,” said Mark Snider, Chief Market and Industry Analyst. “As the market evolves to increasing pressures within the global supply chain, this report examines the key dynamics driving these changes.”

For more information or to purchase, visit: https://www.inda.org/market-intelligence/

Posted: May 20, 2025

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry