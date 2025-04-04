Trivantage® Launches Batyline® Sling Fabric Collection — Two Distinct Collections From Serge Ferrari

BURLINGTON, N.C. — April 4, 2025 — Trivantage, a one-stop shop for fabrics, hardware, and accessories, has introduced two distinct offerings to the Batyline sling fabric collection by Serge Ferrari. Batyline Elios and Batyline Eden are ideal for fabricating long-lasting sling chairs and outdoor furniture, having dimensional stability, outstanding strength, and durability in any climate.

Both collections are made from a blend of PVC, polyester, and synthetic yarns and include a flocked yarn which makes them soft to the touch. With an open weave design, breathability, and quick-drying properties, these sling fabrics ensure a comfortable and cool experience no matter the temperature. Other notable features include:

100% waterproof

Phthalate-free

Resists sagging or stretching

Easy to clean; Mildew resistant

5 year warranty

Batyline Eden fabric can be used for sling, cushion, and upholstery projects, featuring 23 standard colors plus five waterproof colors. Compared to other acrylic options, Batyline Eden fabrics are five times more resistant to abrasion and feature double the tensile strength. Batyline Elios fabrics are available in 10 colors to fit with any design.

“We remain dedicated to providing the best decorative and industrial fabrics in the industry and to stay aligned with evolving consumer trends,” said Jimmy Barnhardt, decorative sales manager at Trivantage. “Adding Eden and Elios Sling is the perfect way to elevate outdoor sling seating and allow your craftsmanship to shine.”

For over 30 years, Batyline has been a leading option in the performance furniture fabric industry. To learn more about Elios and Eden, visit:

https://www.trivantage.com/fabric-sling-serge-ferrari-batyline.

Source: Trivantage