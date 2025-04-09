INDA, The Association Of The Nonwoven Fabrics Industry Announces Four Industry Leaders To Join 2025 Board Of Directors

CARY, N.C. — April 7, 2025 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, proudly announces the election of four industry leaders to its 2025 Board of Directors.

The Board plays a vital role in guiding INDA’s strategic vision, ensuring responsiveness to evolving industry and member needs, and shaping policies and programs.

“We are excited to welcome these exceptional professionals whose insights, extensive experience, and leadership will significantly enhance INDA’s initiatives,” said Tony Fragnito, President of INDA.

“Their collective expertise will further strengthen our role as the leading resource for industry knowledge, technical innovation, workforce development, market intelligence, and sustainability within the nonwovens sector.”

The newly appointed Board Members are:

Ginny Casstevens, Director of Sales – North America, Fibertex Nonwovens, Inc.

Ginny excels in developing, growing, and managing global nonwoven platforms across technologies such as spunlace, spunbond, chem bond, needlepunch, and thermal bond. With broad experience in cotton and other natural fibers, Ginny is committed to advancing safe and sustainable solutions for all nonwoven applications. Her overall success is built on fostering trust-based relationships and consistently delivering results that are mutually beneficial to those she supports. An active industry leader, Ginny served on the WOW Committee (2006–2014) and the Hygienix Committee (2014–2022). She resides in Florence, SC, with her husband and daughter. Ginny and her family are members of the First Presbyterian Church of Florence and The Florence Country Club. Golfing, beaching, and cooking are her favorite pastimes.

Aleksandra Kruszewska, Director R&D Business Development, Reckitt

Aleksandra Kruszewska holds a PhD in Organic Chemistry from the Warsaw University in Poland and has completed her post-doctoral fellowship at the Imperial College of London, UK.

Her research on synthesis of novel bioactive products, including antibiotics or therapeutic agents for the detection and treatment of cancer has been published in numerous peer-reviewed scientifical papers as well as presented in multiple conferences. Aleksandra joined Reckitt in 2007 and in 2013 moved to the US. She held different positions in the organization within regulatory and research & development departments. Since 2018 she leads amongst other disinfecting wipes development. She is focused on driving research programs in germ protection, promoting modern technologies in the development strategies (modeling, AI precursors). She managed to launch first branded 100% cellulosic-based wipes in EU and US, played instrumental role in 300% business growth including pioneering brand attainment of 1st EPA-approved product effective against COVID-19. Her work was recognized by external marketing organization (Lysol Plan Based Disinfecting Wipes awarded Product of the Year in 2022).

Mark Tumelty, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

As Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mark leads category-driven strategies to promote customer-centric growth and profitability at Nice-Pak. Mark oversees a diverse portfolio, including baby, personal care and facial categories, as well as Nice-Pak’s brand offerings and new ventures. Before joining Nice-Pak, Mark spent 17 years at the Campbell Company serving in numerous brand management, marketing and sales roles. He led businesses across many categories including Soup & Broth, Beverages, Baby, and Italian Sauce. Mark holds an MBA from Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina and a BA in Sports Management from the University of Richmond, where he minored in Leadership Studies and Business Administration. Mark and his wife Kathryn have three children and live in New Jersey, where they spend much of their free time watching youth sports.

Mariagiovanna Ramini Vetere, Vice President Sustainability and Public Affairs, NatureWorks

As NatureWorks Vice President Sustainability and Public Affairs, Mariagiovanna represents the company in public and legislative affairs and oversees the sustainability activities. Her responsibilities include Government relations, product Circular Economy options, feedstock and biomass sustainability aspects, bioeconomy and interface with relevant industry associations and external stakeholders. Mariagiovanna manages an extensive network and relationships with Industry associations, Brand Owners associations and NGOs; she has practical experience in how the legislative process is implemented both in EU and USA. Mariagiovanna brings a strong background well suited to this space, having spent 10 years at Corepla, the Italian PRO for Plastics Packaging Collection, Recycling and Recovery, where she gained competence in EPR – Extended Producer Responsibility. Her previous experience is with consulting company KPMG where she was focused on Business Process Reengineering. Mariagiovanna holds master’s degrees in philosophy and in economics.

INDA’s Board of Directors and Executive Committee

The INDA Board consists of elected members serving three-year terms, with one-third elected annually by the general membership. The Executive Committee, authorized to represent the Board between formal meetings, includes:

The Executive Committee includes these officers and appointees:

Chair: Mark Thornton, Vice President, The Procter & Gamble Company

Vice Chair: Barbara Lawless, VP of Sales and Marketing – Medical Products, Precision Fabrics Group, Inc.

Past Chair: Bryan Haynes, Senior Technical Director for Global Nonwovens, Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Appointee: Mike Clark, President, Filtration Solutions, Hollingsworth & Vose Company

Appointee: Jodi Russell, Vice President R&D, Cleaning Innovation, Packaging & Sustainability, The Clorox Company

Appointee: Jeff Stafford, Vice President of Nonwovens, Milliken & Company

Appointee: Robert Weilminster, EVP & General Manager, US & Canada – Health, Hygiene and Specialties Division, Magnera

Posted: April 9, 2025

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry