HAVN Awarded U.S. Air Force Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Contract To Advance EMF-Blocking Technology

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — April 9, 2025 — HAVN, a supplier of EMF-blocking apparel, has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) contract by AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force (DAF), in partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). The $109,995 award will support the development of HAVN’s proprietary WaveStopper™ technology to enhance operational performance and long-term health for U.S. Air Force personnel.

As part of this initiative, HAVN will explore how its EMF-blocking technology can protect service members from continuous exposure to electromagnetic radiation emitted by advanced military communications systems and onboard technologies. With this contract, HAVN joins a select group of startups working directly with the U.S. military to develop next-generation personal protection tools for a rapidly evolving battlefield.

“Our selection by AFWERX is a testament to the growing recognition of EMF protection as a critical component of human performance,” said Arthur Menard Calenge, CEO of HAVN. “We pioneered the world’s first EMF-blocking clothing, and this partnership will allow us to refine our technology to meet the demanding needs of today’s military operations. We’re honored to support the Air Force in its mission to protect those who serve.”

The STTR award is part of the DAF’s Open Topic program, designed to accelerate collaboration between small businesses and defense agencies. Since 2018, AFWERX has awarded over 6,200 contracts to drive rapid innovation and strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

Posted: April 11, 2025

Source: HAVN (formerly Lambs)