Dyneema® to Exhibit at the Functional Fabric Fair and Reveal Groundbreaking New Technology

PORTLAND, Ore. — April 8, 2025 — Dyneema®, owned by Avient Corporation, an innovator of materials solutions, will exhibit at the Functional Fabric Fair in Portland next week, showcasing its wide range of cutting-edge composite materials. In addition, after two years of extensive development and testing, the brand responsible for the world’s strongest fiber™ is again taking performance to new heights, offering brands and media an exclusive preview of its latest breakthrough technology: Dyneema® Woven Composites.

Founded on groundbreaking engineering, Dyneema® has been trusted for over a decade in countless applications where performance is critical, and peace of mind is a must. But the R&D specialists for Dyneema® never rest. They achieved what may have seemed impossible – improved the performance attributes of the world’s strongest fiber™. The new Dyneema® Woven Composites double down on the core durability, strength, abrasion resistance, and dimensional stability of Dyneema® fiber.

Dyneema® is a premium brand of ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) that is 15 times stronger than steel yet light enough to float on water. This exceptional strength-to-weight ratio is used in Dyneema® fabrics to minimize weight and maximize durability – enabling products that keep elite adventurers light on their feet.

The Functional Fabric Fair is an exclusive sourcing destination tailored to those at the forefront of the outdoor, lifestyle, and activewear industry for textiles, footwear, and accessories, and will take place in Portland, Oregon, from April 15-16, 2025. Visitors can find the Dyneema® exhibit at stand #1524, where the team is now booking appointments for brands and media from April 15-16.

Posted: April 8, 2025

Source: Avient Corporation