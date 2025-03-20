Trivantage Introduces New Marine Cover Fabric: Hydrofend® CVR

BURLINGTON, N.C. — March 20, 2025 — Trivantage, a one-stop shop for marine fabrics and hardware, has introduced Hydrofend CVR, a durable, lightweight marine cover fabric which offers top-notch defense against weather. This gel-coat friendly fabric is ideal for use on boats, personal watercraft, patio furniture, grills, and other outdoor storage needs.

“With Hydrofend CVR, customers can depend on colors that stay vibrant and a durable fabric that resists tears, season after season,” said Keith Purves, business development and product training manager at Trivantage.

The value-priced fabric is designed to store and fabricate easily with minimal fraying or damage, as well as resist puckering when sewn. Other notable features of the fabric include:

Easy to clean and store without cracking

Sturdy tensile strength for steadfast protection

Resists wind-whipping while towing

Fade-resistant

Backed by a limited 5-year warranty

For more information on Hydrofend CVR as a fresh, value-price option for marine cover projects, visit: https://www.trivantage.com/fabric-marine-hydrofend.

Posted: March 20, 2025

Source: Trivantage