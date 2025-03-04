Trivantage® Expands Serge Ferrari Awning Fabric Offering

BURLINGTON, N.C. — March 4, 2025 — Trivantage — a one-stop shop for awning fabrics, hardware, and accessories — has expanded its color offerings for Soltis® Proof 502. This shade fabric from Serge Ferrari has been a leading choice among fabricators for fixed-frame awnings, retractable awnings, outdoor canopies, tents, light tensile structures, shade structures, patio pergolas, and shade sails for more than 25 years.

Now available in 33 colors, this satin-finish fabric provides long-lasting comfort with excellent UV resistance. With an eye for artistry, Serge Ferrari designs some of the most visually stunning fabrics on the market.

“Soltis Proof 502 is an ideal choice for year-round enjoyment, providing protection from heat and inclement weather,” said Keith Purves, business development and product training manager at Trivantage. “And now, with an even wider variety of colorfast options, you have the opportunity to give every awning project an elevated look.”

The fabric is made from 100-percent high-tenacity recycled polyester yarns, maintaining Serge Ferrari’s high-quality standards while also helping reduce the carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions. Other notable properties include:

Waterproof and mildew-resistant;

Heat sealable;

Does not tear or stretch;

PFAS-free;

Enhanced graphic adhesion and printability;

Provides glare control;

Easy to clean; and

Backed by 10-year warranty.

Posted: March 4, 2025

Source: Trivantage