INDA Calls On White House To Permanently Exclude USMCA Products From Canada, Mexico Tariffs

CARY, N.C. — March 24, 2025 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry issued the following statement on executive orders imposing significant tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico:

Last month, President Trump instituted significant tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico. While products that fall under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) have been excluded from these new tariffs to date, it has been reported that these exclusions may end in early April.

The nonwovens industry contributes to nearly $100 billion in economic output through sales to end users in North America. According to the National Association of Manufacturers, thanks to the USMCA: “one-third of critical U.S. manufacturing inputs now come from Canada or Mexico, rather than from competitors that often engage in unfair trade practices.”

At a time when manufacturers are facing cost pressures from many angles, it is imperative that American manufacturers remain competitive globally and have long-term clarity on import costs. As such, we urge President Trump to make the tariff exemption for USMCA products permanent and are ready and willing to work with the White House to promote a balanced trade policy.

For questions please contact Wes Fisher, Director of Government Affairs at wfisher@inda.org

Posted: March 24, 2025

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry