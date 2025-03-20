Acme Mills Partners With Vietnam Producers To Offer High-Quality Non-Woven Textiles, Circumventing Tariffs To Meet Market Demand

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. — March 20, 2025 — Acme Mills, a family-owned textile manufacturer with over 108 years of experience, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with leading producers in Vietnam to expand its non-woven textile offerings. This move addresses evolving global trade challenges, particularly ongoing tariff concerns with China, allowing Acme Mills to continue delivering cost-effective, high-quality materials to its clients.

Founded in 1917, Acme Mills has been a pioneer in textile manufacturing, with its first order coming from Henry Ford for the Model T seat—marking the company’s early role in the automotive textile industry. Over the decades, Acme Mills has expanded its expertise, specializing in high-performance textiles for diverse applications.

As the textile industry navigates shifting trade dynamics, particularly regarding tariffs on Chinese-made products, Acme Mills has taken proactive steps to mitigate potential supply chain disruptions. By partnering with trusted Vietnamese manufacturers known for their high standards of quality and efficiency, Acme Mills ensures that its clients continue receiving premium non-woven textiles at competitive prices, without the financial impact of tariffs.

Acme Mills’ expanded product line now includes:

Spunbond Non-Wovens – Durable and versatile materials used in medical, hygiene, and automotive applications.

– Durable and versatile materials used in medical, hygiene, and automotive applications. Hydro-entangled Spunlace – Soft, high-performing fabrics ideal for personal care, wipes, and cleaning products.

– Soft, high-performing fabrics ideal for personal care, wipes, and cleaning products. Needle Punch – Strong, uniform textiles used in filtration, insulation, and automotive applications.

– Strong, uniform textiles used in filtration, insulation, and automotive applications. Thermobond – Heat-resistant materials for construction, automotive, and filtration products.

– Heat-resistant materials for construction, automotive, and filtration products. Stitchbond – A hybrid of knitting and weaving, used in bedding, upholstery, and geotextiles.

– A hybrid of knitting and weaving, used in bedding, upholstery, and geotextiles. Meltblown – A critical material for filtration and medical applications, offering exceptional fine fiber production.

– A critical material for filtration and medical applications, offering exceptional fine fiber production. SMS (Spunbond-Meltblown-Spunbond) – A tri-layer fabric ideal for medical and hygiene products, providing superior filtration, strength, and barrier protection.

– A tri-layer fabric ideal for medical and hygiene products, providing superior filtration, strength, and barrier protection. Sonic Bonding – A chemical-free bonding process used in medical and personal care products.

– A chemical-free bonding process used in medical and personal care products. Cut & Sew – Custom cut-and-sew solutions for PPE, sanitary items, and other fabric-based applications.

– Custom cut-and-sew solutions for PPE, sanitary items, and other fabric-based applications. Sanitary Non-Wovens – Soft, absorbent, and durable materials designed for feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, and baby care products.

By securing partnerships with reputable Vietnamese manufacturers, Acme Mills ensures uninterrupted supply and maintains a competitive edge in the market.

“We have always taken pride in being forward-thinking and responsive to the evolving demands of the textile industry,” said Jim Colman, CEO of Acme Group of Companies. “Partnering with Vietnamese producers ensures an uninterrupted supply of premium non-woven textiles while mitigating the economic impact of tariffs. This collaboration allows us to maintain the highest quality standards while keeping costs competitive for our customers.”

Acme Mills remains committed to delivering superior, reliable products across multiple industries, from automotive to medical and personal care. This strategic expansion reinforces the company’s long-standing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

For more information on Acme Mills’ non-woven textile offerings and how the company is addressing global trade challenges, please visit www.acmemills.com

Posted: March 20, 2025

Source: Acme Mills and Great Lakes Filters Sourcing Specialist

