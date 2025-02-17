Trivantage Expands Popular Sunbrella Plus Fabric Line

BURLINGTON, N.C. — February 14, 2025 — Trivantage®, a one-stop shop for marine fabrics and hardware, has expanded its Sunbrella® Plus fabric collection to include 17 vibrant, fade-resistant color offerings. Known for its excellent UV protection, weather resistance, and simple care, Sunbrella Plus has proven to be an ideal choice for high-moisture applications, such as exterior storage, bimini covers, boat covers, dodgers, and more.

“This line expansion more than doubles options for our fabricators whose customers are looking for marine shade and cover solutions,” said Keith Purves, business development and product training manager at Trivantage. “With new and improved pricing, Sunbrella Plus has never been more accessible.”

Built for use in open waters, Sunbrella Plus and its advanced design takes performance to the next level – a unique polyurethane and acrylic undercoating gives the fabric enhanced water repellency.

Other notable features include:

UV protection and fade resistance

Resistance to mold, mildew, and stains

Easy maintenance and cleaning

PFAS-free, and compliant with state regulations

Backed by an industry-leading 5-year warranty

The collection now features a range of neutrals, earth tones, blues, and eye-catching reds. To learn more about Sunbrella Plus, visit: https://www.trivantage.com/fabric-marine-sunbrella-plus

Posted: February 17, 2025

Source: Trivantage