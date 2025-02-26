Loomia, AFFOA Develop Gentoo Textile Heater

Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Loomia and Advanced Functional Fabrics of America (AFFOA), Cambridge, Mass., have introduced the Gentoo Flexible Heater, a thermoplastic polyurethane-based resistive heater engineered for ultra-cold environments as low as -60°C. Designed for seamless integration into textiles, it combines comfort, breathability, and four-way stretchability, making it ideal for both commercial and military applications.

The Gentoo Heater maintains consistent performance even after 20 wash cycles, with minimal resistance changes, and can be laminated into a variety of fabrics, offering versatility across industries like outdoor gear and specialized cold-weather equipment, according to the developers.

“Heating technology like the Gentoo Heater will play a major role in the future of high-performance textiles to protect warfighters and civilians in extreme temperatures,” said Sasha Stolyarov, CEO of AFFOA.

2025 Quarterly Issue I