Andritz Commissions New Lines

Austria-based ANDRITZ recently commissioned a state-of-the-art teXline bast fiber line at Ekolution’s new factory in Malmö, Sweden, boosting the company’s capacity to produce hemp fibers and nonwoven felts made using industrial hemp. The installation includes equipment for hemp decortication, refining, and a neXline airlay flexiloft+ line, capable of producing up to 1.5 tons of nonwoven felt per hour for various applications. The materials are used to produce Ekolution’s bio-based, sustainable building materials.

In other company news, ANDRITZ supplied and commissioned two new teXline bast fiber lines for France-based Van Robaeys, enhancing the company’s production of cottonized flax fibers. These customized lines can process up to 800 kilograms per hour and meet growing demand in France for natural, high-quality textile fibers. This marks Van Robaeys’ seventh and eighth ANDRITZ cottonizing lines, with the first in operation for 50 years.

2025 Quarterly Issue I