The American Medical Manufacturers Association (AMMA) Urges Congress and President Trump Unite to Secure America’s Medical Manufacturing Future

WASHINGTON — January 24, 2025 — AMMA urgently calls on Congress and the Administration to support domestic manufacturers of PPE and medical supplies.

January 23, 2025 — Washington, D.C. — The American Medical Manufacturers Association (AMMA), representing a coalition of domestic manufacturers of personal protective equipment (PPE) and critical medical supplies, today issued open letters to President Trump, Vice President Vance, and congressional leadership. These letters outline urgent policy priorities to bolster the nation’s health security and industrial resilience and emphasize the critical need for immediate action.

Eric Axel, Executive Director of AMMA, stated, “Our nation’s medical supply chain faces critical vulnerabilities. With a new Administration and Congress working together and prioritizing domestic manufacturing, we can strengthen America’s health security, create high-quality jobs, and reduce reliance on adversarial foreign sources.”

The letters underscore the urgent need for specific “asks” for both the Administration and Congress, focusing on measures to secure supply chains, enhance domestic manufacturing, and ensure long-term economic and health preparedness.

AMMA’s Key Asks of the Administration

Full Implementation of the Make PPE in America Act: AMMA calls on the Departments of Veterans Affairs and Health and Human Services to finalize regulations ensuring uniform application of domestic procurement mandates across federal agencies. The Made in America Office (MAIO) must oversee this to prevent undue reliance on foreign producers. Strengthen Strategic Preparedness and Response: AMMA emphasizes the importance of robust support for the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) and the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy (OPPR). Ensuring the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) prioritizes American-made supplies is vital for emergency preparedness. Address Global Supply Chain Dependencies: The letters advocate for reducing reliance on foreign sources, particularly from China, to ensure American manufacturers have a level playing field. AMMA supports policies to mitigate risks associated with global competition and strategic dependencies. Tax Policy for Growth: AMMA urges the Administration to permanently extend the 100% bonus depreciation provision and the Section 199A pass-through deduction. Reinstating immediate expensing for R&D and creating a Medical Supply Security Tax Credit are key priorities to drive innovation and domestic investment.

AMMA President and founder of a domestic manufacturer of PPE, Dan Izhaky, added, “We must seize this opportunity to create a resilient, American-led medical manufacturing base. Strengthening domestic production safeguards not only our economy but also our public health. We deeply appreciate President Trump’s leadership and long-term support. We thank him for his leadership and commitment to securing our domestic medical supply chains.”

AMMA’s Key Asks of Congress

Oversight and Expansion of the Make PPE in America Act: Congress is urged to ensure comprehensive compliance with domestic procurement mandates and accelerate implementation across federal agencies. Legislative oversight is critical to maintaining momentum. Enhance Trade Enforcement: AMMA calls for Congressional action to address tariff circumvention schemes, particularly involving transshipment through countries like Malaysia and Vietnam. Strengthening customs enforcement and reforming de minimis shipping thresholds are essential to protect domestic manufacturers. Support CMS Policies Favoring Domestic Products: AMMA commends Congress for progress on Medicare policies supporting American-made PPE. Expanding procurement initiatives to include nitrile gloves, syringes, and other supplies is crucial for a sustainable domestic supply chain. Address Strategic Competition with China: AMMA highlights the work of the House Select Committee on the CCP and supports bipartisan recommendations to reduce dependency on CCP-controlled supply chains. This includes legislative efforts to safeguard medical supply chains and strengthen U.S. manufacturing.

Eric Axel summarized AMMA’s expectations from Congress, saying, “We look to Congress to enact meaningful reforms and provide robust oversight to ensure that America’s medical manufacturing industry can thrive in a fair and competitive environment. We are grateful for the bipartisan leadership that has brought us closer to achieving this shared goal.”

Commitment to Collaboration

AMMA’s members are investing in expanding domestic production capacity, creating high-skilled jobs, and ensuring the nation never again faces critical medical supply shortages. The organization offers its expertise to support effective policy development and implementation.

“We stand ready to work with the Administration and Congress to advance policies that secure America’s medical supply chain,” added Izhaky. “Together, we can ensure a resilient, sustainable manufacturing base that protects public health and strengthens our economy.”

Posted: January 24, 2025

Source: The American Medical Manufacturers Association (AMMA)