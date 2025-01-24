OrganoTex Initiates Collaboration With REV’IT! Sport International

TÄBY, Sweden— January 24, 2025 — OrganoClick’s brand OrganoTex takes another step in its international expansion by entering the motorcycle category in collaboration with REV’IT! Sport International. Together, they are launching a Care-range for REV’IT!’s products, which will be available across all their markets in Europe and North America.

REV’IT! is a brand in the premium segment for motorcycle apparel and gear, with a strong global presence. This joint launch enables motorcycle enthusiasts worldwide to care for their garments and accessories sustainably, aligning with OrganoTex’s vision to contribute to a more sustainable future. The collaboration not only marks OrganoTex’s entry into an entirely new category and target audience but also its first launch in the North American market.

“This collaboration demonstrates the growing interest in our products. We are excited to partner with such a globally established brand as REV’IT!, which is proof of our innovative strength and our ability to contribute to sustainability in new categories and target groups,” says Susanne Karlsson, Sales Manager for OrganoTex® at OrganoClick.

“We are proud to partner with Organotex. Their relentless innovation combined with their value driven approach to responsibility aligns perfectly with our brand. REV’IT! is committed to exceeding our most demanding riders’ expectations in protective motorcycle apparel, while driving daily innovations and improvements in protecting our planet, our riders, and the people we work with” – says Iain Howe, Global Marketing Director at REV’IT! Sport International.

Posted: January 24, 2025

Source: OrganoClick