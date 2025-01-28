Functional Fabric Fair Opens Registration For Portland Spring: New Focus Topic Theme Of ‘Certifications’ Unveiled For 2025

NORWALK, Conn. — January 28, 2025 — The spring edition of Functional Fabric Fair, powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS®, has opened registration for its upcoming show taking place April 14-16, 2025, at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Ore. The expanded event will feature an enhanced focus on sustainability and certifications, beginning with the Day 0 Sustainability Workshop, followed by two days of exhibit hall and Expert Talks educational programming.

Functional Fabric Fair Spring 2025 programming includes:

This year’s focus topic, “Certifications: Which ones matter?” will address crucial industry developments including the EU Green Deal, upcoming Green Claims Directive, and Textile Exchange Material Matters unified standard. The program aims to facilitate dialogue around practical implementation of sustainability standards and certification processes in the textile industry.

The return of Day 0 Sustainability Workshop taking place on Monday, April 14, opening the day before the exhibit hall opens, and will bring together industry leaders and sustainability practitioners facilitated by Jill Dumain of Fractal CSOs for:

Pragmatic approaches to foundational topics;

Latest field developments and updates;

Real-world case studies;

Round table discussions; and

Interactive activities.

The Exhibit Hall will open Tuesday, April 15 from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Wednesday, April 16 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. featuring more tha 300 sustainable-certified suppliers that will showcase functional fabrics, finishes, trims, accessories and the newest innovations for the 2026/2027 spring/summer seasons. In addition to the highly curated product and brand sourcing opportunities, the main exhibition will offer:

“Expert Talks” daily educational sessions;

Live demonstrations;

Networking lounges; and

Happy hours, events and more.

“Functional Fabric Fair is the most vetted sourcing destination for sustainable outdoor, lifestyle, performance and activewear textiles. As we explore our 2025 theme ‘Certifications: Which ones matter?’ we’re creating the definitive space where the future of performance fabrics is shaped — there is no other event in North America” that compares,” says Steve McCullough, Event Director of Functional Fabric Fair. “With new regulations in the United States and European Union reshaping our entire industry, attendees will have the unique opportunity to not only explore the latest cutting-edge and trend-forward materials and innovations, but also gain crucial insights into navigating the certification landscape in 2025 and beyond.”

The trade-only event is free for verified designers, product developers, purchasing agents, material managers and students in the outdoor, performance and lifestyle apparel sectors. The Day 0 Sustainability Workshop requires separate registration and has limited seating availability.

Posted: January 28, 2025

Source: RX (Reed Exhibitions)