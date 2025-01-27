Darryl Fournier Appointed As The COO Of Suominen

HELSINKI — January 27, 2025 — Darryl Fournier has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer at Suominen. He will be a member of Suominen’s Executive Management Team and report to President & CEO Tommi Björnman. Fournier will start in his new position latest on February 24, 2025.

Fournier joins Suominen from Wm. T. Burnett & Co., where he worked as Vice President, Operations.

Fournier has extensive experience in production technologies, supply chain management, and sales support, with a strong focus on data-driven strategies and process improvement. “I am sure Darryl will drive our operational excellence and ensure our journey towards profitable growth,” says Tommi Björnman, President & CEO of Suominen.

Posted: January 27, 2025

Source: Suominen Corporation