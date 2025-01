CEO Transition At Freudenberg Medical: Former COO Michael McGee Takes Over From Dr. Mark Ostwald

BEVERLY, Mass. — January 15, 2025 — Freudenberg Medical, a global contract design, development and manufacturing partner to the medical device and biopharma industry, has announced a strategic leadership transition. Effective January 1, 2025, Michael McGee, former COO, assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Dr. Mark Ostwald, who transitioned to another leadership role within the Freudenberg Group.

Michael McGee joined Freudenberg Medical as COO in 2022, bringing more than 30 years of experience in the medical device industry. His appointment to CEO reflects Freudenberg’s commitment to continuity and alignment with the company’s values and long-term strategy.

Under Michael McGee’s leadership, Freudenberg Medical continues to prioritize customer-centricity by investing in advanced technologies, people and processes. “Since joining Freudenberg Medical, I have been deeply inspired by our company values and our talented global team with proven expertise in materials and technologies. Together, we will build on this strong foundation and drive meaningful advancements in healthcare,” McGee stated. “We remain steadfast in delivering consistent strategic partnership and prioritizing customer success.”

Dr. Mohsen Sohi, Freudenberg Group CEO and Speaker of the Management Board, commented on the transition: “Michael has already demonstrated his ability to drive results and success. The Board of Management is confident that under his leadership, Freudenberg Medical will continue to grow, innovate, and thrive.”

Former CEO Dr. Mark Ostwald served Freudenberg Medical for 16 years in various leadership roles. During his tenure, the company doubled its annual revenue, expanded its global manufacturing footprint by one-third, and integrated three Joint Ventures. “Mark’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping Freudenberg Medical’s success. His strategic vision and dedication solidified the company’s reputation as a trusted strategic partner in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries,” added Dr. Mohsen Sohi.

“Leading this extraordinary organization was an honor and a privilege,” said former CEO Dr. Mark Ostwald. “Michael is passionately committed to our strategy and values, developing our people and delivering high-quality products to improve patients’ lives. I am convinced that Michael is the right leader to take Freudenberg Medical to the next level of success.”

Source: Freudenberg Medical / Freudenberg Group