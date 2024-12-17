Supreme Nonwoven Launches Circuline Innovation Lab: Pioneering In Sustainable Material Solutions

MUMBAI — December 17, 2024 — Supreme Nonwoven, a global supplier of nonwoven material innovations, is proud to announce the launch of the Circuline Innovation Lab, a groundbreaking initiative that promises to transform sustainable material design and production.

The Circuline Innovation Lab represents a significant leap forward in Supreme’s commitment to environmental sustainability. Engineered to redefine material development, the Circuline range is built on a revolutionary approach that embraces renewable, recycled, and reclaimable materials. Every aspect of these innovative materials is designed to minimize waste and maximize utility, creating a closed-loop system that harmonizes with the natural environment.

At the core of the Circuline Innovation Lab, is a bold vision of regenerative design. The initiative goes beyond traditional sustainability models, offering a comprehensive approach that challenges manufacturers, designers, and innovators to reimagine material use. By integrating cutting-edge nonwoven technologies with sustainable design principles, Supreme is creating materials that are not just environmentally friendly, but actively contribute to ecological restoration.

Developed in collaboration with visionary designer Aditi Kedia, the Circuline range was showcased during Raw Collaborative 2024, where it garnered significant attention from industry leaders. However, the true impact of the Circuline Innovation Lab extends far beyond a single event, positioning Supreme as a global leader in sustainable material solutions.

The launch marks a critical milestone in Supreme Nonwoven’s journey towards comprehensive environmental responsibility, offering a tangible solution for industries seeking to reduce their ecological footprint.

Highlighting this vision is Supreme’s collaboration with Aditi Kedia, Principal Designer at Thought C Found Studio, known for her innovative approach to sustainable product design. Together, Supreme and Aditi have transformed Circuline materials into inspiring applications, including:

UniLoop™ Lamp: made with 80% recycled mono-polymer material, showcasing versatility and durability.

BioCell™ Stool: A structural masterpiece made from cellulosic fibers and recycled paper, offering strength and elegance.

Topnat™ Climate Clock: A design that enhances the aesthetic of natural fibres, reflecting the beauty of sustainability.

This collaboration bridges material science with artistic ingenuity, reinforcing Supreme’s commitment to advancing a circular design process.

Posted: December 17, 2024

Source: Supreme Nonwoven