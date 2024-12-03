Modern Meadow And Graphene-X Announce Collaboration On Sustainable, High- Performance Gloves

NUTLEY, N.J. — December 3, 2024 — Modern Meadow, a supplier of sustainable materials, today announced its collaboration with Graphene-X, a Hong Kong-based, tech-driven clothing and gear brand that uses advanced biomaterials, to create sustainable, high-performance black All Rounder Bio-X Gloves that incorporate both companies’ biofabricated materials. Modern Meadow’s luxury leather replacement material, Bio-Tex™, will be used in conjunction with GRAPHTHERMAL™, a graphene-integrated fabric made by Graphene-X. Together, these materials create a lightweight, durable, sleek-looking glove that provides exceptional warmth.

“At Modern Meadow, our practical and scalable bio-design technologies empower our partners, like Graphene-X, to create high-quality products that prioritize the well-being of people and the environment,” said David Williamson, PhD, CEO of Modern Meadow. “As a result, Graphene-X is able to meet the growing demand of its consumers for sustainable clothing and gear while pursuing ambitious environmental goals and complying with industry regulations.”

Bio-Tex is an animal-free material that delivers superior color vibrance, colorfastness and durability with the luxurious look and feel of leather. It is powered by Modern Meadow’s BIO-ALLOY® technology, a proprietary plant-based protein plus bio-polymer miscible blend that enables the development of new biomaterials with unprecedented performance and sustainability. Bio-Tex, which has a lower environmental cost than traditional materials, is crafted in Italy through Modern Meadow’s partnership with Limonta, a textile and materials company. Through its multiple biomaterial platforms, including BIO-VERA®, Modern Meadow is empowering designers to sustainably create high-end products that are circular in design with versatile applications.

GRAPHTHERMAL is a graphene-integrated fabric that creates an advanced thermal system designed to retain and radiate heat toward the body. This high-performance textile excels in heat retention, efficiently trapping and redistributing body heat to ensure optimal warmth in cold environments.

“These two different materials that come from two different sources complement one another, allowing us to create a unique high-performance product that is also lightweight, flexible and soft to the touch,” said Jorge Barros, founder and CEO of Graphene-X. “Our partnership with Modern Meadow reinforces our shared commitment to using science and technology to maximize sustainability in the apparel industry.”

Those interested may learn more about and purchase the All Rounder Bio-X Gloves via Graphene-X’s website.

Posted: December 3, 2024

Source: Modern Meadow