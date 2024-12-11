MMI Textiles Acquires Jason Mills Significantly Bolstering Product Offering Of High-Performance Knits

CLEVELAND, OH — December 10, 2024 — MMI Textiles Inc., a global diversified supplier of industrial and custom fabrics and textile components with military, tactical, medical, commercial, and apparel expertise, has acquired New Jersey-based manufacturer of knit textiles, Jason Mills, LLC. Effective January 2, 2025, the acquisition instantly expands the MMI Textiles product line, accelerating a key strategic growth initiative for the company.

“We have had the privilege of working with Jason Mills for many years and have tremendous respect for their approach to business, which aligns seamlessly with the culture we’ve built at MMI Textiles,” says Amy Bircher Bruyn, Founder, and CEO of MMI Textiles. “This acquisition marks an exciting milestone as we continue to grow and strengthen our position in the textile industry. We are eager to integrate their expertise, resources, and innovation to better serve our customers and address the evolving needs of the market.”

Founded in 1976, Jason Mills is known for its high-performance knits and operates in several major markets, including recreational trade, occupational safety, aeronautical, automotive and marine, healthcare, filtration, and industrial textiles.

“We are proud to announce that Jason Mills has been acquired by MMI Textiles in Ohio,” said Michael Lavroff, CEO and President of Jason Mills, LLC. “Since 1976, Jason Mills has been providing quality fabrics to industries as diverse as healthcare, occupational safety, aeronautical and in recent years to the indoor golf simulator market – and we will continue to provide innovative solutions, quality materials and outstanding customer service to the industries it serves well into the future.”

Together Jason Mills and MMI Textiles will continue to deliver unmatched service to customers, industry innovation and seamless collaboration with all of the company’s partners.

Dan Pezold, president of PezTex Consulting, whose firm assisted MMI Textiles in the valuation, structuring and negotiation of the acquisition notes: “Jason Mills is a great addition to the MMI Textiles portfolio and further expands its product lines, market segments and customer list. MMI Textiles is growing rapidly and continues to develop into a world-class leader in the textile space.”

PezTex is seeking additional acquisition opportunities in the textile industry for MMI Textiles.

Posted: December 11, 2024

Source: MMI Textiles Inc.