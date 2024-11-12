Moss Promotes Elissa Decker To Vice President, Global Procurement & Textile Development

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. — November 12, 2024 — Moss Inc., a provider of high-quality graphics and tension fabric structures, is pleased to announce the promotion of Elissa Decker to the position of vice president, Global Procurement & Textile Development. In her new role, Decker will provide strategic leadership and direct oversight of the Moss global procurement organization. Her responsibilities will encompass the rationalizing and sourcing of raw materials, outsourced procurement manufacturing and services, and vendor diligence. Elissa will also lead the company’s development and maintenance of global procurement systems, policies, and reporting, ensuring governance and consistency across all regions.

“Our ability to secure the highest quality and widest range of raw materials is a key differentiator,” said Jason Popp, president and CEO of Moss. “Elissa has an innate understanding of our core products, their performance characteristics and the associated global supply chains that deliver our raw materials to Moss around the world.”

Decker holds a bachelor’s degree in textile design from Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science and has been an instrumental leader at Moss for 16 years, significantly contributing to the development and procurement of core textile offerings. Her achievements in procurement are notable; she has spearheaded initiatives at Moss that led to substantial cost savings, quality enhancements, and the establishment of global supplier agreements.

“Our global procurement team members are so talented and I’m excited to lead this group through our next phase of growth at Moss,” Decker said. “We will keep scouring the globe to get the best supply base for our customers. The focus of our global procurement team is also on ensuring a robust supply chain with suppliers from multiple countries and sources for each of our core raw material categories.”

With Decker’s expertise spanning across textiles and substrates, aluminum, and OEM manufactured parts, her skills are well-suited to help drive Moss’s procurement strategy and material offerings to new heights, enhancing the company’s ability to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions for clients worldwide.

Source: Moss Inc.