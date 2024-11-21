INDA and EDANA Release the Eighth Global Nonwoven Markets Report

CARY, N.C. & BRUSSELS, Belgium — November 21, 2024 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, and EDANA, the Voice of Nonwovens, are pleased to announce the release of the Global Nonwoven Markets Report, A Comprehensive Survey and Outlook, 2023–2028, now available for purchase through both INDA’s and EDANA’s websites.

This latest edition offers a comprehensive analysis of global nonwoven macro drivers, supply and demand trends, and an expanded regional trade section. The report forecasts a steady growth in demand for nonwovens across key sectors over the next five years.

Key Insights from the Report Include:

Production Growth: From 2013 to 2023, nonwoven production increased at an annual rate of 5.4%, with significant growth driven by the spunlaid and needlepunch processes.

“The global nonwovens industry is changing in a positive way with moves toward innovation and sustainable products,” said the report’s co-authors Jacques Prigneaux, Market Analysis & Economic Affairs Director at EDANA and Mark Snider, Chief Market and Industry Analyst at INDA.

This report offers a detailed breakdown of regional demographics, production forecasts, technological advancements, and investment outlooks for North America, Greater Europe, Asia, and South America. Additionally, it includes an economic trade analysis, end-use segmentation, and insights into future industry trends.

“As strategic partners, INDA and EDANA are committed to sustained growth and innovation within the entire nonwovens supply chain. This report presents our collective best estimate on future demand, predicated on sound macro-economic analysis,” said INDA President Tony Fragnito. “This Global Nonwoven Markets Report is an essential planning resource for all those involved in strategic planning within the nonwovens supply chain.”

“The demand for reliable market information and forward-looking data is a vital ingredient for thriving a successful business. This new report, developed by our two leading nonwovens industry associations, draws on decades of experience, close observation, and direct data collection from hundreds of companies,” stated EDANA General Manager Murat Dogru. “Created by the industry for the industry, it stands as a unique, authoritative, and reliable resource on nonwovens data than any other report.”

