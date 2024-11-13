Agora® Partners With Silver State Inc. To Launch ‘Gazpacho’ Fabric Collection

SALT LAKE CITY — November 13, 2024 — Agora Fabrics, an international brand specializing in high-quality outdoor textiles, is proud to announce a partnership with Utah-based textile company Silver State Fabrics. Agora continues its push into the North American market with this partnership, which will see 62 Agora SKUs comprise Silver State’s new ‘GAZPACHO’ collection. Agora, launched in Spain in 2011, began a strong push into the United States textile market in 2023, hiring David Heiman as USA Manager in 2024 and building ongoing partnerships with American retailers since. Agora’s partnership with Silver State marks Agora’s first collaboration in the USA with an industry leader.

“We are thrilled to announce Agora Fabrics’ partnership with a recognized converter in the industry,” said Heiman. “As Agora itself is a family-owned company, it is important to us to be able to collaborate with another family-owned company that shares our dedication to quality and cutting-edge fabrics. We are pleased to work with such a high-caliber company as Silver State and innovators like the Sargetakis family, and we hope to continue this partnership for many years in the future.”

The collection name ‘GAZPACHO’ pays homage to its Spanish roots while the bright colors and multi-purpose fabrics align with the American market. Exciting geometric patterns bring new life and add motion to traditional striped fabrics, while bold solid colors provide a strong base to support individualistic design choices. The ‘GAZPACHO’ collection leans strongly into natural color palettes, with a rich selection of botanical- and marine-inspired green and blue hues. All shades of neutrals, including creams, grays, blacks, and whites are represented, enabling a blank slate of creative combinations for any space. These attractive options are full of personality – and ensure every personality will find a design that resonates.

In addition to this dynamic range of colors, ‘GAZPACHO’ fabrics offer a variety of textures and structures for all needs. A double-sided twill collection allows for inventive yet intuitive coordination, while thicker fabrics with a higher grammage is perfect for upholstery uses. All Agora products are made of 100% solution-dyed acrylic, meaning they can withstand harsh outdoor conditions, resistant to sun damage, water damage, and stains. The high-performance fabrics promise easy care with incomparable strength and durability.

Agora Fabrics is the fitting result of two storied Spanish textile companies coming together to look to the future. Tuvatextil S.L., one of Spain’s top technical textile businesses, was created in 1997 and quickly expanded into new fields of textile distribution. In 2011, Tuvatextil joined the Sauleda group. Sauleda is a family-owned textile business created in 1897, and in the more than 125 years since, it has grown into a forward-thinking, environmentally friendly corporation. Tuvatextil and Sauleda’s partnership led to the advent of the Agora brand, which specializes in producing fabrics using 100% solution-dyed acrylic fibers.

Posted: November 13, 2024

Source: Agora Fabrics