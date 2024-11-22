Absorbent Hygiene Professionals Advance Innovation And Sustainability At Hygienix™ In Nashville

CARY, N.C. — November 22, 2024 — INDA brought together hundreds of industry leaders to explore advancements in the absorbent hygiene and personal care markets during the 10th annual Hygienix™ event, held Nov. 18-21 at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel.

Themed Driving Absorbent Hygiene Product Innovation: Consumer Desires, Market Dynamics & Sustainability Solutions, key sessions included pricing strategies, global trade impacts, FemTech, adult care, period poverty, emerging pet care and wound care markets, environmental regulations on plastics and PFAS, and the impact of aging societies.

An event highlight was the presentation of the 2024 Hygienix Innovation Award® to:

HIRO Technologies, Inc.’s World’s First MycoDigestable Diapers, diapers featuring plastic-eating mushrooms that combine excellent absorbency with natural materials.

The other notable finalists were:

Harper HYGIENICS S.A.’s Cleanic Naturals Hemp Sanitary Pads (Day & Night) and Pantyliners, an innovative femcare line made with regenerative hemp fibers from Bast Fibre Technologies.

Hello Hazel, Inc.’s High & Dry Briefs, the first and only disposable briefs for leaks designed to look, fit, and feel like real underwear.

Hygienix Highlights

Attendees gained insights and knowledge during three hands-on training sessions on Nov. 18, focused on fundamentals of absorption systems and opportunities in adult incontinence, innovations in menstrual care, and baby and infant care market dynamics.

Hygienix kicked off with a welcome reception that fostered networking. Attendees explored emerging trends and product innovations through Lightning Talks, connected with successful hygiene start-ups during Lunch Around sessions, and discovered the latest offerings at tabletop exhibits.

“Hygienix exemplifies INDA’s commitment to empowering companies in the absorbent hygiene and personal care markets to advance their businesses,” said INDA President Tony Fragnito. “The insights and connections made at this year’s event will drive growth and enable participants to meet evolving demands and market challenges.”

INDA announced Hygienix 2025 will be held Nov. 17-20 at Omni Amelia Island Resort, Fernandina Beach, Florida.

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry