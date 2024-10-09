KARL MAYER’s Presentation At ITMA ASIA + CITME 2024 For Technical Textiles: Innovative Solutions For The Composite Sector And The Production Of Grids

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — October 9, 2024 — The technical textiles sector offers lucrative opportunities for specialized manufacturers, but also for conventional textile companies that want to diversify. The KARL MAYER GROUP will be demonstrating how this promising potential can be exploited with its presence at the upcoming ITMA ASIA + CITME.

Carbon fabrics for lucrative applications

The innovative global player’s exhibition in Shanghai clearly focuses on developments in the carbon market. In hall 4, at stand C27 of the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center, tailor-made reinforcement textiles will be presented, which can be used in a wide range of lightweight construction applications. “The demand for carbon composites has increased significantly in recent years, particularly in Asia. We are looking forward to talking to traditional warp knitting customers who want to expand their offering, as well as new customers who want to gather information on applications with these high-performance composite materials,” says Jan Stahr, Sales Manager for China at KARL MAYER’s Technical Textiles business unit.

At KARL MAYER, they will not only find the right multiaxial warp knitting machine to produce high-performance reinforcement fabrics for composite materials but will also receive useful know-how gained from years of experience.

Warp knitting machines with weft insertion and a convincing price-performance ratio

In addition to the textile and application show in Shanghai, there will be a machine presentation during an in-house show accompanying the trade fair at KARL MAYER (CHINA) in Changzhou. The event begins on October 13. Two innovative warp knitting machines with weft insertion aimed at the volume market will be on show: a 2nd generation TM WEFT for the production of lightweight fabrics with weft insertion for outerwear fabrics and interlinings and the newly developed WEFT GRID ECO machine.

The TM WEFT was included in the exhibition program due to the high demand and positive feedback during the last in-house show. On display will be a model with a 247” working width, carbon bar equipment and functional optimization. Thanks to the advanced development of the crank box system, a 20% increase in performance has been achieved with the new release. The TM WEFT will be producing an outerwear article during the in-house show.

The new WEFT GRID ECO is specified for the efficient production of “light” glass grid structures from materials with gauges of up to 400 tex in the weft inlay and warp inlay thread area. These textiles are mainly used in the construction industry, for example as plaster grids or crack tape. When developing the machine, the focus was more than ever on the price-performance ratio.

“The working width is 245“, and the speed is 1,800 rpm, making the WEFT GRID ECO up to 12% faster and 20% cheaper than our all-purpose machine WEFTTRONIC II G,” explains Jan Stahr.

The Sales Manager is looking forward to the first participation in a major international trade fair in Asia since the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to Chinese customers, he is expecting a large international audience.

Posted: October 9, 2024

Source: The KARL MAYER GROUP