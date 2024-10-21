INDA: Nominate Your Products Now For The 2025 IDEA® Achievement Awards

CARY, NC.. — October 21, 2024 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, in collaboration with Nonwovens Industry Magazine, is now accepting nominations for the 2025 IDEA® Achievement Awards. Industry professionals in the nonwoven and engineered materials sectors are invited to submit their innovative products—or those of their clients—for consideration.

The IDEA Achievement Awards honor groundbreaking innovations introduced since IDEA22, recognizing excellence in six categories. Winners will be announced during IDEA25, which will be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Miami Beach, Florida, from April 29 to May 1, 2025.

Award Categories:

Raw Materials – Best new raw materials introduction

Nonwoven Product – Best new nonwoven fabric introduction

Short-Life – Best new short-life product introduction

Long-Life – Best new durable product introduction

Equipment – Best new equipment introduction

Sustainability Advancement – Recognizing sustainability and/or circularity advancements in raw materials, nonwoven fabrics, processes and equipment, and end-use products.

Entries must be submitted by December 16, 2024 for consideration. Finalists in each category will be selected by INDA’s Technical Advisory Board, with the top three in each category moving forward. Voting will take place on the Nonwovens Industry website, allowing industry professionals to determine the winners. Additionally, the recipient of the Entrepreneur Award will be chosen exclusively by Nonwovens Industry Magazine.

For detailed criteria and eligibility information, visit: https://www.inda.org/awards/IDEA-Achievement-Award.html

To nominate a product, visit: https://www.nonwovens-industry.com/idea-reg-achievement-awards

2022 IDEA Achievement Award Winners:

Equipment:

Herrmann Ultrasonics, Inc.: Elastic Thread Anchoring (ETA) Sonotrode

Raw Materials:

Rem Brands, Inc: ODOGard

Short-Life Product:

LifeSavers LLC: LifeSavers Wipes

Long-Life Product:

MANN+HUMMEL GmbH: Nanofiber Cabin Air Filter

Sustainability Advancement:

Glatfelter Corp. and Blue Ocean Closures: Fiber-based Screw Caps

Nonwoven Product:

Suominen Corporation: HYDRASPUN® Aquaflo

Entrepreneur:

Doug Brown, President of Biax-Fiberfilm/5K Fibres

IDEA25 will feature hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations in nonwoven and fiber technologies, along with a dedicated, multi-day Sustainability in Nonwovens Conference. Attendees can also participate in “Nonwoven Essentials,” a series of expert-led training sessions designed to enhance industry knowledge and expertise.

For full details on the IDEA Achievement Award criteria and eligibility, visit: IDEA Achievement Awards.

Posted: October 21, 2024

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry