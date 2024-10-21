INDA: Nominate Your Products Now For The 2025 IDEA® Achievement Awards

CARY, NC.. — October 21, 2024 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, in collaboration with Nonwovens Industry Magazine, is now accepting nominations for the 2025 IDEA® Achievement Awards. Industry professionals in the nonwoven and engineered materials sectors are invited to submit their innovative products—or those of their clients—for consideration.
The IDEA Achievement Awards honor groundbreaking innovations introduced since IDEA22, recognizing excellence in six categories. Winners will be announced during IDEA25, which will be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Miami Beach, Florida, from April 29 to May 1, 2025.
Award Categories:
- Raw Materials – Best new raw materials introduction
- Nonwoven Product – Best new nonwoven fabric introduction
- Short-Life – Best new short-life product introduction
- Long-Life – Best new durable product introduction
- Equipment – Best new equipment introduction
Sustainability Advancement – Recognizing sustainability and/or circularity advancements in raw materials, nonwoven fabrics, processes and equipment, and end-use products.
Entries must be submitted by December 16, 2024 for consideration. Finalists in each category will be selected by INDA’s Technical Advisory Board, with the top three in each category moving forward. Voting will take place on the Nonwovens Industry website, allowing industry professionals to determine the winners. Additionally, the recipient of the Entrepreneur Award will be chosen exclusively by Nonwovens Industry Magazine.
For detailed criteria and eligibility information, visit: https://www.inda.org/awards/IDEA-Achievement-Award.html
To nominate a product, visit: https://www.nonwovens-industry.com/idea-reg-achievement-awards
2022 IDEA Achievement Award Winners:
Equipment:
- Herrmann Ultrasonics, Inc.: Elastic Thread Anchoring (ETA) Sonotrode
Raw Materials:
- Rem Brands, Inc: ODOGard
Short-Life Product:
- LifeSavers LLC: LifeSavers Wipes
Long-Life Product:
- MANN+HUMMEL GmbH: Nanofiber Cabin Air Filter
Sustainability Advancement:
- Glatfelter Corp. and Blue Ocean Closures: Fiber-based Screw Caps
Nonwoven Product:
Suominen Corporation: HYDRASPUN® Aquaflo
Entrepreneur:
- Doug Brown, President of Biax-Fiberfilm/5K Fibres
IDEA25 will feature hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations in nonwoven and fiber technologies, along with a dedicated, multi-day Sustainability in Nonwovens Conference. Attendees can also participate in “Nonwoven Essentials,” a series of expert-led training sessions designed to enhance industry knowledge and expertise.
